PAWTUCKET – For many in the Blackstone Valley, Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a visit from Ricardo Alves and his smooth sounds.
Alves, a Pawtucket resident and Cumberland native, plays Christmas carols on his baritone horn outside the homes of friends and family each Christmas Eve. He also sometimes plays at his neighborhood bakery, the Central Avenue Bakery in Pawtucket, wearing a Santa hat as he goes.
Alves, 58, remembers living in Narragansett in the mid-1990s and taking his children with him as he played Christmas songs on the streets. When he was divorced and moved back to his parents’ home in Cumberland back in 1998, Alves said it was a depressing time, especially on Christmas when he didn’t get to see his children until late Christmas afternoon. Being in retail, he would take his horn to play for staff and customers at Stop & Shop on Christmas Eve. Still lonely, he would visit random homes of friends and family, bringing his horn and music stand for impromptu performances.
Ask him how he’s doing these days and Alves will come back with a snappy, “fine and dandy like cotton candy,” followed by sharing how his day got even better when no one had to help him out of bed.
Many people want to have a timeframe for when he’s going to arrive, said Alves, and he most often gets invited in. He goes to see at least the same two families every Christmas Eve, one that also hires a Santa for the occasion.
He’s to the point now, said Alves, after doing this since about 2000, where children have grown up hearing him every year, and many say it’s “not Christmas without Ricardo.”
“The feeling that gives you is overwhelming,” he said.
A pair of sisters in one family that he visits every year at one point stitched him a Santa hat, said Alves, and he still wears that hat every year when he goes back to visit those young women, who are now in college.
Any relationship he’s ever had, said Alves, he makes it clear upfront that playing music at Christmas is what he does, and the person can either take it or leave it.
“I do not break this,” he said of his commitment to his holiday schedule.
Occasionally, he said, inspiration will strike him on another day besides Christmas Eve and he’ll sometimes go out on a whim on a random Saturday in December if he feels like playing Christmas music.
He never charges money, said Alves.
“That’s not what it’s about,” he said. “When they’re looking at you and smiling and embracing this, that’s the spirit.”
Alves has long been active at the Lusitana Club in Cumberland, playing in the band there since he was 12.
“It was either that or Portuguese school,” he said, laughing.
In a wild but fortunate twist, he met his partner of nine years, Cumberland High School Spanish/Portuguese teacher Isabel Claro, during a trip to Portugal, even though they’d been neighbors in Cumberland for many years and had never met. He remembers seeing the ambulance when her late husband died.
Claro is with him every step of the way. “She’s my assistant,” he said, holding his music and making sure it doesn’t blow away if he’s outside.
When COVID hit, he said, he stopped performing inside homes and went back to playing out front, but he’s now back to playing inside gigs.
One of his favorite places to play has been at Northtek Automotive Service Center across from Dave’s Market on Diamond Hill Road, where friend Blaise Lavelle and his family sell Christmas trees each year, said Alves. Last year, his daughter, who had purchased a home with her husband in Charlestown, asked him to bring music for the flute with him at Christmas, said Alves, and the two of them had the chance to play a duet.
After playing Christmas for so long, he said, he’s having too much fun to stop performing anytime soon.
