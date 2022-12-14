NORTH PROVIDENCE – Anthony and Jeff Manzo have built a holiday season landmark in the center of town, selling jewelry from Anthony’s Jewelers at 1525 Mineral Spring Ave. for 40 years.
But it’s the behind-the-scenes giving that gets them most excited at this time of year, said Anthony, especially the spontaneous gifts when they see a need arise in the community.
“The guy who gets the most fun is the giver,” he told The Breeze. “When you give, you get more than the person receiving.”
For years, the brothers and their families have taken joy in giving back during the holiday season, keeping $50 gas cards at the counter in case someone stops in who needs one, choosing a local coffee shop where they can cover the cost of everyone’s coffee, and randomly paying for grocery bills, weddings, funerals, college tuitions, down payments on homes, new cars, an accessible van, vacations to places as far away as Guadalajara, Mexico, and even a horse for a young girl and a parakeet for a boy.
There’s just one requirement, said Anthony:
“You’ve got to be in need,” he said.
For years, he’s turned down requests for interviews to talk about his charitable giving, but this year he agreed to sit down and talk about it, hoping it might inspire others to give to someone in need “the Anthony’s Jewelers Way” during what is a difficult time for many.
Some of Manzo’s favorite giveaways come between Thanksgiving and Christmas, when they go to North Providence grocery stores to fill carts and baskets with food for those in need.
Each Thanksgiving, he and his children have bought loads of food, passing it out at various organizations over four decades, including their favorite current charity, Teen Challenge, where they support more than 30 young women who have faced various issues.
A similar effort happens at North Providence supermarkets for Christmas, with Manzo and the crew standing near cash registers and picking people to cover the cost of their groceries, saying “it’s on the house” as the recipients stand there in shock.
“We have a great time doing it,” he said, adding that they pay for 15 or 20 people each Christmas.
One of his favorite gifts came when he was running a charitable event at Foxwoods and gave a $10,000 check to a man with cancer.
The coffee shop visits are also a blast, Manzo said, as he and his daughters pick a spot, give the cashier their credit card, and spend about an hour there, covering the purchases of everyone who comes in. Before you know it, he said, everyone is gathered around and talking, and it’s clear the Christmas spirit is alive. They try to stick to coffee shops in the immediate area.
“I can’t go far; I’ve got to go to work,” he said, laughing.
Anthony’s Jewelers, which was recently remodeled and welcomes customers with its red carpet out front, has the slogan “Where Rhode Islanders get engaged.” For the Manzos, they say their goal has never been to stockpile the profits from their family business featuring quality and good pricing, selection and service, said Anthony, but to be the opposite of Scrooge.
“Give,” he said of his philosophy on life.
Some of that involves smaller efforts, including free repairs for those who need it or filling someone’s gas tank if they know they need it.
He’s been on about 50 cruises himself, he said, and loves taking people with him if they can’t afford it, covering the plane tickets and hotel as well.
“It makes you feel good,” said Manzo.
Teen Challenge is their favorite organization, he said, and he’ll often reach out to ask what they need, covering restaurant dinners, movies, and clothing for participants.
A former basketball and softball coach for his daughters, he said much of what he’s done has been for them and at their urging, and others have come along for the ride. He said he’s seen countless tears over the years as people hear the news that their bill is covered, and it gets him every time.
After he and his brother covered the cost of a young woman’s college education, he said, they’re also making sure she has someone ready to hire her when she’s finished.
He sends $200 each year to one woman after learning that her husband had lost his job and they were broke.
During a radio promotion he was involved in many years ago, Manzo recalls a young man thinking he was talking to Santa and telling him that he hadn’t gotten a parakeet the year before despite asking for one. On the Saturday before Christmas, Manzo had someone dress as Santa and bring the parakeet with its new cage to the boy’s third-floor apartment in Central Falls. He laughs hard as he recalls getting the call from Santa, after the big fellow had huffed and puffed his way up all those steps, that Manzo couldn’t pay him enough to do it again.
The organizations Anthony’s Jewelers has proudly sponsored include the North Providence Girls’ Softball League, CYO basketball and theater, the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, Wounded Warrior Project, American Indian Association, St. Jude, Dana-Farber, The Jimmy Fund, Meeting Street School, and the Joseph P. McDonald Esq. Charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.