PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS– A number of area residents attempting to get a look at the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station on Pine Street of late have ended up at the old rail station behind CVS on Broad Street in Central Falls, renewing interest in a dilapidated old structure that hulks over the train tracks.
In an interview for a Dec. 14 story on the history of the new station, former Pawtucket Foundation Executive Director Richard Davis suggested that a developer is interested in tackling a redevelopment project at the old station, which covers land in Pawtucket and Central Falls.
The Breeze asked the city about that suggestion, and Grace Voll, spokesperson for Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, said on Dec. 16 that there was no official comment from the city as of yet, but there would hopefully be more information the next week.
Asked for an update last week, Voll said she checked in with other officials and that all questions on the former station should go to Special Master John Dorsey, an attorney who is said to be actively marketing the property for redevelopment opportunities. Dorsey did not respond to a request for comment this week.
As special master, Dorsey is responsible for the property’s future, as well as preserving the crumbling structure and addressing safety and security concerns.
The old station has a long and tortured history since it closed decades ago, with numerous incidents of drug overdoses and fires happening within it and causing “grave safety” concerns, according to officials. There have also been many inspections to ensure that bricks or other materials don’t fall on the active tracks below.
The old station off Broad Street was once considered for development of a modernized station, but the tracks proved too curved in that spot to accommodate the platform needed.
Owned by Providence-based Reservoir Adventures, the property is assessed at $415,000 in Pawtucket’s tax database.
The property’s history includes its curious purchase for $1 by a local church in 2012, an event that led one Pawtucket official to saying that the church was “bamboozled” into purchasing it without realizing the liability they were taking on. In 2016, the church was cited for having high grass and stacked materials creating places for rodents to shelter on the Montgomery Street side of the station.
Members of the church that year requested to use that side of the property for parking at their nearby church on Broad Street, and officials allowed it as long as it was cleaned up.
The potential cost of rehabilitating the building located over three electrified tracks, with all the permissions and permitting associated, is pegged in the millions of dollars, and has only risen.
The station at 9 Railroad St. was purchased at tax sale by Broad Investments LLC in the fall of 2014. According to property records, it went back to the church after a year, but Broad Investments LLC was later listed as the owner again. Records showed it was purchased from the church for $28,000 in 2014, and was taken over by Broad Investments for zero dollars in June of 2018, and that a combined entity called Broad Investments LLC & Reservoir purchased it for $79,000 in July of that year. Reservoir Adventures LLC previously foreclosed on the right to redeem through a court process.
Former owner Oscar “Ike” Seelbinder sold the depot for $1 to the church in December of 2012. He was blocked in his efforts to develop the property by preservationists, many of whom would show up to meetings with “Save Our Station” (S.O.S.) shirts on.
Seelbinder originally purchased the station from the Vitali family, which previously ran a flea market in the building. The Vitalis own numerous residential properties in Pawtucket.
