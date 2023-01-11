Picture of blight
The old train station off Broad Street is in tough shape, but there are rumblings that a developer could be looking to restore it.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS– A number of area residents attempting to get a look at the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station on Pine Street of late have ended up at the old rail station behind CVS on Broad Street in Central Falls, renewing interest in a dilapidated old structure that hulks over the train tracks.

In an interview for a Dec. 14 story on the history of the new station, former Pawtucket Foundation Executive Director Richard Davis suggested that a developer is interested in tackling a redevelopment project at the old station, which covers land in Pawtucket and Central Falls.

