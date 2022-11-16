PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Soup Kitchen, located in the lower level of 195 Walcott St., will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24, from noon to 1 p.m.
“We are hoping for a big crowd, but it’s hard to figure,” said Executive Director Adrienne Marchetti.
All are welcome to attend on Nov. 24, no questions asked.
“We hope all in need of a meal and/or companionship on this holiday will join us to celebrate Thanksgiving,” said Marchetti.
The building is accessible to the handicapped. Thanks to the generosity of Mayor Donald Grebien and the city, said Marchetti, shuttle service for Thanksgiving will be available from the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center on Roosevelt Avenue from 11:30 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.
“I think the shuttle will definitely help get folks here, as RIPTA does not offer service to our location on holidays,” said Marchetti.
Asked how donations to the Soup Kitchen have been to this point, Marchetti said “it has been a horrible year,” with inflation impacting donors and making it harder for them to give.
“We get it,” she said. “Unfortunately, when times are tough, we do see more people, which equates to buying more food.”
With inflation being what it is, food is very expensive, she said, more so than last year. The organization purchases food wholesale, she said, but even then it is impacted by transportation costs, higher labor costs, and availability.
“We are optimistic that things will get better in 2023,” she said.
In September, the Soup Kitchen celebrated 30 years of service to the community. It was late 1992 when Ernie Marot, retired Providence College chef, founded the organization in response to the growing problem of hunger insecurity in Pawtucket and nearby areas.
