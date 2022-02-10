Scams can be hard to identify, with technological advances giving more opportunities for scammers to step in and take advantage, and senior citizens are targeted at a higher rate.
COVID-19 scams
Born out of the pandemic; scammers have been caught selling fake or unauthorized at-home COVID-19 tests to access people’s personal, financial and medical information.
Make sure to purchase an FDA-approved COVID-19 test kit from a legitimate provider, ignoring social media advertisements for tests. Police warn of an increase in online scams advertising COVID-19 treatments, essential oils or supplements.
Online sellers have marketed “oxygen concentration” equipment, “Corona Air Purifier Necklaces” and pills offering “anti-viral protection” for 30 days, while others sold non-approved test kits. Before submitting any personal or financial information be sure to verify the legitimacy of the website you are shopping from.
If you are concerned you may have purchased a fake or unauthorized test kit, contact the #SeniorMedicarePatrol by calling 877-808-2468 or HHS Office of Inspector General by calling 800-HHS-TIPS (800-447-8477).
According to the AARP, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) had logged more than 676,000 consumer complaints related to COVID-19 and stimulus payments by the end of last month, with nearly three-quarters of them involving fraud or theft. These scams have cost consumers $676 million, with a median loss of $400.
Common elder fraud scams
• Grandparent scam: Criminals pose as a close relative, usually a child or grandchild, asking for immediate financial help.
• “National Grid” scam: Individuals claiming to be from National Grid contact a customer to demand immediate payment or else the company will shut off the power supply. In some instances, the scammers have been able to provide the customers with detailed information such as the last payment date and amount. While National Grid may contact customers with past due balances by phone to offer payment options, the company never demands direct payment immediately over the phone.
• Romance scam: Criminals pose as interested romantic partners on social media or dating websites to capitalize on their elderly victims’ desire to find companions.
• Tech support scam: Criminals pose as technology support representatives and offer to fix non-existent computer issues. The scammers gain remote access to victims’ devices and sensitive information.
An example of this is the “Windows Support” scam, where the target receives an unsolicited phone call from an individual posing as Microsoft tech support saying their computer has “corrupt” files and needs to be fixed. Instead of fixing the “issue,” the scammer will install malware or other software to remotely control your technology.
• Government impersonation scam: Criminals pose as government employees, threatening to arrest or prosecute victims unless they agree to pay.
The Rhode Island Attorney General warns of an IRS phone scam in which individuals claiming to represent the IRS contact taxpayers via telephone, telling you that you owe back taxes and demanding that you pay the money immediately with a pre-loaded debit card or wire transfer.
• Sweepstakes/charity/lottery scam: Criminals claim to work for legitimate charitable organizations to gain victims’ trust, or they claim their targets have won a large sum of money in a foreign lottery or sweepstakes, which they can collect for a “fee.”
• Bogus check/mystery shopper scams: A scammer will typically send an unsolicited letter or email offering up the opportunity to earn money as a “secret” or “mystery” shopper.
They’ll send a legitimate-looking check with instructions for you to deposit the check at your bank, then withdraw and send back a portion to them either through a prepaid debit card or a wire transfer. The check, however, is bogus. You are left respo nsible for any bank fees associated with the bounced check and out the money you wired to the scam artist.
• Home repair scam: Criminals appear in person and charge homeowners in advance for home improvement services that they never provide.
• TV/radio scam: Criminals target potential victims using illegitimate advertisements about legitimate services, such as reverse mortgages or credit repair.
• Family/caregiver scam: Relatives or acquaintances of the elderly victims take advantage of them or otherwise get their money.
If you think you have been a victim of one of these or any other scam, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection team at 401-274-4400 or consumers@riag.ri.gov.
