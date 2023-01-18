NORTH PROVIDENCE – Fifteen years ago, Mayor Charles Lombardi successfully pushed to save 15 acres of Camp Meehan from condo developers and the local officials who welcomed them, eventually securing the land and adding it to Notte Park, says Town Councilor Ronald Baccala.
“I think there should be a plaque or stone with his face on it,” said the councilman this week.
For Baccala, the revulsion Lombardi and others felt about losing that last piece of large open space is exactly how he feels about a proposal to add a self-storage facility to the old safety complex property at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave., though he acknowledges that the two situations aren’t exactly the same.
“I feel about this project about how he felt about those condos back then,” he told The Breeze.
Baccala said he respects the opinion of others, including Councilor Mario Martone and his statements last week that self-storage might be part of the answer at the property, with minimal impacts on traffic and demands on local services, but he continues to strongly disagree with anyone who says that this is a viable option for the town on one of the last attractive parcels for redevelopment left.
The town is on an upward trajectory by every measure, said Baccala, with new schools coming, new attractive businesses opening, strong work being done on recreation facilities, and improvements being made to its comprehensive plan, among other successes, yet here it is engaging in a conversation where the options are either the storage facility or apartments to pair with two commercial buildings on the front of the property, he said.
Baccala says the town should have conducted a feasibility study to determine potential best uses for the property instead of signing an agreement with “no escape plan.” At a previous public meeting where 40 to 50 residents showed up, he said, a huge number for any type of town meeting, not one person said they believed this was the best use for the property. Instead, they said it was time to go back to the drawing board.
His staunch opposition, said Baccala, is about representing the will of the people, and there have to be more options available to officials than the two presented to this point. A storage facility brings nothing economically and essentially employs one person at a time, he said.
The suggestion that not having traffic generated with self-storage use is a positive thing is a non-factor, he said, especially as numerous other projects come to life up and down Mineral Spring Avenue, including several new restaurants including a Chipotle, Starbucks, The Social, and a barbecue restaurant at the former Luca Music. There are more options than ever now, keeping residents in town to meet their dining needs, he said.
Once the town signs off on a deal with the developer, said Baccala, it will be stuck with the result for the next 30 to 50 years, “a catastrophic” outcome, in his mind. Allowing self-storage on even a portion of a Mineral Spring Avenue property “will open up a can of worms” for other property owners requesting the same along the town’s busiest commercial roadway, he said.
Baccala, who represents District 1 where the redevelopment is proposed, said he would still like to see a development happen on all properties, including existing businesses, from Sunset Avenue to McGuire Road. He said he knows it’s “pie in the sky” thinking, but he’d love to see a “mini version of Garden City” happen here, where people could walk and shop from store to store.
Baccala said he could also envision a smaller version of that shopping concept on the existing property, with commercial structures all around the exterior and parking in the middle.
If North Providence was destitute and needed a lifeline to survive, said Baccala, he could see officials being desperate for the more than $2 million coming with the sale of the property, but there’s now a $20 million surplus and no need for urgency in getting something done.
He said he could even envision a lesser sale price of $1.5 million and using the other $1 million to help build what the town wants, something that would be an attractive landmark instead of simply adding to what is essentially a uniform look on Mineral Spring Avenue.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said this week that he welcomes all suggestions as the town continues to try to figure out what’s best for the property. He said Baccala’s latest ideas should be part of the future discussion. The storage idea was proposed due to its low impact on services and positive revenue to the town, he said.
