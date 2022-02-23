NORTH PROVIDENCE – Residents and town officials last week gave developers a flat no on their proposal to develop a self-storage facility behind two planned commercial structures at the old public safety complex at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave., effectively sending the project back to square one.
Nick Durgarian, of Douglas Construction, spoke at length in trying to address residents’ concerns, but ultimately, the self-storage use was a non-starter for elected officials and their constituents.
Smithfield-based Douglas Construction still has an active purchase and sale agreement in place for the property, and the family-owned company will now turn in a new direction after failing at a Feb. 15 neighborhood meeting at Town Hall to gain the support to change the zoning on the back portion of the property from residential to commercial to allow the storage facility.
Durgarian repeatedly said they weren’t there to fight with residents or try to push an unwanted proposal on them, but offered some frustration at what he saw as inaccurate statements related to concerns about potential crime and other negative impacts from a self-storage use.
He presented slides showing what they were looking to do, and how the project had been modified to move the three-story structure further away from homes and add more greenery for one total acre of green space, among other improvements.
Durgarian said this development would actually be a significant improvement on what residents have dealt with for years in the operation of the former police and fire stations here, with an approved master plan already and pledges of a more defined roadway, all-new construction, dark sky compliant lighting, and shorter hours to eliminate overnight use.
He said the applicants took time to address residents’ previous concerns, but it became quickly apparent that neither residents nor council members, led by District 1 Councilor Ron Baccala, would be convinced that a self-storage use is good for the neighborhood or town.
Planning Board member Shane Piche, again opposing the project based on this specific use, brought up an article about a person in New Jersey who was found dead after living in a storage unit, tying it to the “dire housing instability” going on now. These facilities used to be in industrial zones and near highways, he said, but they’re now multiplying in areas closer to residential zones.
Storage facilities are “recession resilient,” said Piche, and are generally for people experiencing transition or trauma, having come upon hard times, with nefarious activity proliferating. These owners, like others, would ultimately be profiting off of that, he said, and the town would get no discernible economic impact or significant new jobs from a 40,000-square-foot facility.
Piche compared it to a nearby proposal for a Neon Marketplace, where some 30-40 people are expected to be employed, and said there would be a maximum of about two employees here at any given time. North Providence has limited remaining space, said Piche, and it should not be be “stuck with this albatross for who knows how long.” He and others said they haven’t come across anyone who wants this for the town.
Tony Palow, of Robert Drive, said he heard no compelling reason for the project, saying he felt like the inclusion of a bank and coffee shop were afterthoughts. Palow said he doesn’t mind traffic, because it means people are living, spending, and growing.
“I wanted to hear we’re going to have the best coffee in town, that’s what I wanted to hear,” he said.
A resident of a nearby apartment complex said she would like to see a grocery market so she and others don’t have to rely on buses to get to other markets.
Durgarian said they looked into a smaller type of market as an option, including approaching Dave’s Market. He said they also approached Brewed Awakenings about the front coffee shop space.
He also noted how criticisms from residents and town officials were hard to respond to because they often conflicted, like with some people taking issue with there being too much traffic with a lesser use such as storage and others saying they’d like to see more to reflect this site being an active center of commerce.
Durgarian said the developer has the right to go to 35 feet in this zone, noting that the safety complex stands at 28 feet and is closer to residences. He said many steps were taken to lessen the impact on the surrounding neighborhood, including a modified traffic configuration.
He said there are many misconceptions about self-storage facilities, saying they’re no longer “big metal imposing structures” built to stand out along highways, and there’s very little crime associated with them. He said it’s irrefutable that there would be demand for such a facility based on existing statistics.
Further elaborating on the research they did related to crime, Durgarian said local police informed him that there was just one call for a police response to a self-storage facility behind Stop & Shop in 11 years.
“At least be armed with factual information,” he said, adding that these facilities from Life Storage also come with a huge amount of security.
Responding to Durgarian’s comments about presented articles related to crime at self-storage facilities being from elsewhere, including New Jersey and Massachusetts, Baccala said the town doesn’t want to become any of those places.
The councilman and residents also criticized the developer for not having a firm presentation on what the facility will look like, but he said no one would invest “six figures” into such drawings without having an approved plan. He noted how he presented pictures of other facilities in the area.
McGuire Road residents Dennis and Terry Gorder again spoke about not being excited about the view or the use, saying they would have liked to see views of prior projects or of what the building might look like. After four months, they said, there’s really nothing that sells this project to residents.
Ultimately, said Durgarian, their goal was to come up with a facility where the town could call up The Valley Breeze and say, “Hey, look what we did,” not pushing an unsightly project on a neighborhood that doesn’t want it.
He said that when they first approached the town about purchasing the property, before a purchase and sale was considered, officials made it clear they were looking for something different and more contemporary, not just another five-unit strip mall. He said they agreed that Mineral Spring Avenue could use something different, but it also needed to be financially feasible, and five standalone businesses in five different buildings doesn’t work.
Durgarian said because of the residential zoning at the back of the property, the developer could still develop a 100-unit residential project by right, with sprawling parking toward Mineral Spring Avenue.
“We don’t think that’s the best use for the property,” he said.
Perhaps they could find some space for commercial units near the main road, he said, but “I don’t know that this is any kind of noteworthy development.”
As the room became more tense, one resident stated how much they love living in North Providence and how emotional she and others are about preserving what they love about it. This is not about money, she said, “we just don’t want this here.”
Mayor Charles Lombardi, approaching the podium last, explained that his ultimate priority was to have two significant businesses at the front of the property, including perhaps a Starbucks or Chick-fil-A, with something else toward the back of the property. Looking at Durgarian, he said it had become clear that the developer will need to go in a new direction and away from self-storage.
Durgarian, facing residents for the entire meeting instead of the council behind him, thanked everyone for their comments, saying they did not fall on deaf ears. He said it’s OK to disagree, and they wanted to come speak directly to residents about their concerns.
