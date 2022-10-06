WOONSOCKET – For decades, the Autumnfest Button Raffle has raised money for Woonsocket’s fall festival while sharing a piece of history with bidders.
As is annual tradition, Autumnfest General Chairperson Judy Sullivan presented Autumnfest Button Number 1 to Woonsocket Mayor Lisa-Baldelli-Hunt in August. Buttons have been available for purchase at local businesses throughout the city, and sales close Oct. 1. In total, there are 8,000 buttons for sale this year, each with a corresponding number, between one and 8,000, for the cash prize raffle drawing on the final day of Autumnfest.
Buttons Coordinator Nancy Phillips has been volunteering with the festival for more than 30 years. She said the origin of button sales began before her involvement. All proceeds support the annual festival.
“And that’s one thing in the world that has not increased in costs: the buttons are still only $1,” she said.
Last year, the festival sold roughly 6,000 buttons to raise about $6,000. While selling 5,000 buttons for $5,000 could be stretched further in the budget back in the day, Phillips said the sales and button auction are still an essential fundraiser.
Buttons have always been sold for a single dollar, but the auction sales began in 2021 with the help of Autumnfest Secretary and Website Coordinator Adam Brunetti and others. Patrons can go to the Autumnfest website, autumnfest.org/button-auction, and bid different amounts for buttons from different years of the festival’s history and the years most people are looking for based on date of birth or other dates of importance.
“We decided to start the auction last year, because some people would go and search through buckets at stores across the Blackstone Valley to try to find their ‘lucky button number’ so we took button numbers 1940-2022 and put them up for auction,” Brunetti said.
Buying a button through the auction does not increase one’s chance of winning the raffle drawing on the last day of the festival, he noted. Phillips said patrons last year bid on buttons for a loved one’s birth year, an anniversary, or high school graduation year, among other examples. So far this year, highest bids include $50 for button 1988, and Brunetti said there is an ongoing bidding war” for button 1969.
“Autumnfest began in 1978, and to the best of my knowledge, the buttons have been with the festival since day one,” Brunetti said. “We have guests attend who wear every single button they have bought since the beginning of Autumnfest.”
“It’s also an easy way to get involved, even if you’re not able to attend Autumnfest,” Phillips said of the ongoing success of the fundraiser.
Sometimes, residents have moved away, some retiring to Florida, and buying or bidding on buttons is a way to stay connected and support the festival from afar.
Past years’ prizes for the button raffle have included trips, but top prizes in recent years have been offered in cash due to travel restrictions brought on by the COVID pandemic. The grand prize will be $500 cash courtesy of WNRI Radio (1380 AM and 99.9 FM). The two additional prizes are $250 cash courtesy of Li’l General Convenience Stores and $100 cash courtesy of The Gym LLC.
Prize winners, chosen by number on the button, will be announced during the closing ceremony of the festival. Winners will have one week to claim their prize. If one of the winner numbers is not claimed, a new number will be drawn the following week.
