WOONSOCKET – For decades, the Autumnfest Button Raffle has raised money for Woonsocket’s fall festival while sharing a piece of history with bidders.

As is annual tradition, Autumnfest General Chairperson Judy Sullivan presented Autumnfest Button Number 1 to Woonsocket Mayor Lisa-Baldelli-Hunt in August. Buttons have been available for purchase at local businesses throughout the city, and sales close Oct. 1. In total, there are 8,000 buttons for sale this year, each with a corresponding number, between one and 8,000, for the cash prize raffle drawing on the final day of Autumnfest.

