NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two years ago this month, developer Anthony Manzo, facing strong opposition to his plans for a zone change from residential to commercial for a plaza at 1998 Mineral Spring Ave., set forth a stipulation that he wouldn’t serve food or alcohol.
That was then, this is now, said Manzo as he went before the Planning Board on Dec. 8 seeking a recommendation for a change allowing food and alcohol, and the impacts of the pandemic are threatening to leave his new building half empty.
The board, with only four members present, was split on the issue of whether the town should allow Manzo to go back on his word from December 2019 and grant a zoning amendment, voting 2-2 on a motion from Shane Piche to recommend to the Town Council allowing Manzo to move forward with tenants that serve food and alcohol in a restaurant setting. The board recommended prohibiting entertainment, after Manzo said he’s not looking to bring in a late-night establishment as so many others that have caused problems of late.
Manzo, of Jeff Anthony Properties, gave a lengthy and impassioned plea for a reversal, saying he made a mistake with his original idea to prohibit food and alcohol at a time when he still thought the plaza would have only one major medical tenant in 12,000 square feet.
The space is now split into seven units, he said, and most uses have dried up, including any type of apparel, attorneys, and office space, among many others. He said his other properties have lost karate studios, dentists, dry cleaners and appliance shops.
“I got limited, and the reason why I got limited is the office space went away, everybody’s working at home,” he said. “My opportunities, they slimmed down.”
One area still flourishing is restaurants, especially takeout ones, Manzo told the Planning Board.
“The only calls I’m getting are food calls,” he said.
He said he’s had to make numerous concessions, including slashed rents, even as other tenants have left his properties.
Manzo said he studied the matter of rats after saying in 2019 that he thought restaurant uses would attract them, saying he no longer believes that to be the case.
“If you talk to every restaurant on Mineral Spring Avenue, not one of them has a rodent,” he said.
Member Wendy Regan was firm in opposing the change, saying it was Manzo who came to the board two years ago with the stipulation that would placate neighbors’ concerns over uses and create a sort of buffer with a milder use, saying she wanted to hear from abutters again. Part of being a developer is risk and reward, she said, and Manzo took the risk that he would achieve the rents he was projecting.
“To me it feels a lot like bait and switch, and I will not be supporting a positive recommendation for these changes,” Regan said.
But Manzo said he and the town need to work together as circumstances have changed. Officials can’t just tell him to go away and leave an empty building, he said.
Manzo’s plaza is located toward the Centredale end of Mineral Spring Avenue at the edge of a more residential zone. Residents have expressed concern that the commercial zone will continue to spread as more approvals are given.
After board attorney Kelley Morris Salvatore noted that officials need to consider what might come into a space 10 years from now, and that someone down the road could add uses that the town doesn’t want, Manzo said he would take entertainment off the table.
Piche, a restaurant owner himself, said he never liked the provision offered by Manzo two years ago, saying it limited the plaza’s future possibilities.
Regan reminded him that it was Manzo who offered it up to ease the situation with neighbors, and now he’s asking to have it removed.
Piche said he agrees on the principle of Regan’s stance, but he’s also an advocate for bringing as many restaurant uses into town as possible.
Richard Girasole, an abutter at 28 Howard Ave., said he understands what Manzo is going through, but “I don’t want a bar in my backyard,” which could eventually happen, with drinking at all hours of the night.
Lynn Reddy, a 21-year resident of 2 Cedar Lane abutting the property, questioned Manzo’s possible “embellishments” of what he’s done for neighbors, saying the jury’s still out on how drainage work will help her with the flooding she now experiences.
Reddy said Manzo understood that the best way to approval was to go along with neighbors wanting a quiet neighborhood, and making changes two years later could lead to the deterioration of neighbors’ quality of life down the road.
“I understand that this is a tough pill to swallow, but the reality is, because he wants to change the ordinance to suit his needs, the neighbors are now going to very possibly pay the price down the road,” she said.
Manzo said his next tenant would be a Chipotle-like restaurant, and he has no intention to bring in a late-night business. Juliana’s Italian Bakery is also now operating at the complex, one of three total tenants.
Member Warren Riccitelli noted that the Town Council looks very carefully at liquor licenses based on some recent events, and he fully believes that Manzo would keep a tight rein on anyone coming in.
Brendan Tamul, who purchased his home at 72 Hobson Ave. a year ago with hopes of raising a family here, said the prohibition on food and liquor factored into his decision to buy the property, and his plans would change if a bar with late-night hours came in.
Jim Murphy, who lives with his wife Carol at 211 Central Ave., also warned against bargaining for one thing and getting another, with alcohol and entertainment one day becoming the norm.
Manzo offered to eliminate entertainment and the late-night possibilities that might come with it. After more discussion, he offered to pull alcohol off the table and just pursue food.
Piche and Riccitelli voted in favor of both food and liquor uses, with a condition that no entertainment be allowed, while Regan and Steve Pitassi voted against Piche’s motion, but he did so because he was in favor of the restaurant use but not liquor.
