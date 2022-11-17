LINCOLN – Give the gift of Chaos (Farm, that is) for the holidays this year.
Emily Bonci’s hobby farm has grown into a local favorite since she settled on Old Louisquisset Pike with her family in 2018, including a small pack of female alpacas, a much larger flock of chickens and guinea hens, barn cats and other assorted animal life.
They call it “Chaos Farm,” Bonci joked, because things always seem to be in “a state of absolute chaos,” but that’s part of the fun of running a farm.
Bonci’s alpaca, Judy and her daughters Olive and Mary Jane, Celia, Dawn and her daughter Sassy, are sheared annually in order to make a variety of products like socks, hats mittens and more.
Alpaca fleece is hypoallergenic, lightweight but warm. While sheep wool products have to be hand-washed, alpaca products tend to keep their shape in the laundry.
“Alpaca is temperature-regulating, so when wearing any of our gear, one doesn’t overheat,” Bonci said. None of the products are imported. “Everything is grown and sewn locally,” she said.
For gift-giving this year, Bonci said alpaca shoe inserts are a great low-priced gift for $15.
“Everyone needs them in the coming winter, which is predicted to be a wallop,” she said, adding that the inserts pair delightfully with Chaos Farm’s alpaca socks. Buy soon, though – she’s predicting they’ll be out of stock by the middle of next month.
There are still a number of hats available, “cozy, comfortable, stylish, warm and durable,” Bonci said, “... anyone with a head in New England needs one!”
For the moment, she said the farm is also pairing items together into build-your-own gift sets, allowing the buyer flexibility on price and function. As the stock runs down, she said “matching” items may dwindle.
In addition to online sales, Chaos Farm has a brick-and-mortar presence at The Village Art Cooperative in Chepachet this year. They’re one of three stores offering strictly locally-made items.
The farm will also be offering private tours in Lincoln during November. At the end of the tour, visitors may choose to support the farm by shopping for goods. Bonci said tours can be scheduled by messaging the farm on Facebook, and that they’re run strictly on donations.
