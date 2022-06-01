PAWTUCKET – The would-be buyer of the Read-Ott House at 87 Walcott St. put in an offer for the mansion and was still negotiating a potential deal as of last week, said David Sisson, the architect representing the potential purchaser.
The offer had not been accepted or rejected, said Sisson, who would do the architecture work on the planned restoration of the property.
Sisson previously told The Breeze that his client was preparing an offer but it wasn’t known whether the owner of the property, the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church next door, would be interested in selling due to a disagreement among members about whether the 6,000-square-foot mansion should be leveled and the land used by the church.
Sisson, who recently purchased the 1908 Underwood Manor, told The Breeze for a story on May 11 that his client has extensive experience in historic rehabilitation projects and would do right by the Quality Hill mansion.
