CENTRAL FALLS – The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council’s Patti McAlpine said staff are also working on putting together a themed “Let Blackstone Valley put a spell on you this fall/witching season” campaign around the release of “Hocus Pocus II.” Chase Farm and Newman Cemetery are prominently featured as location sites.
Here’s a preliminary list of events:
• On Sept. 30, Maeva’s Cottage of Woonsocket will host the Hocus Pocus Takeover All-Day Event, with the shop transforming into a Hocus Pocus-inspired shop, event, and movie night. The movie playlist will go all day, as will the themed décor and lights. There will also be a table for Hocus Pocus coloring pages and simple crafts for children, and the original movie will be streaming all day on repeat. Find this and other events, including how to register, at www.maevascottage.com.
• Also on Sept. 30, Haunted Gallows will open in Burrillville, running Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31. New England’s newest haunted house has two exciting attractions, said McAlpine, located on a 600-acre farm at Richardson’s Sawmill. The two attractions include are the Dark Fair Site and Bathsheba’s Woods. Bathsheba’s Woods explores the lore and time period of when being called a witch could cost one’s life. Can you escape the gallows? Visit www.hauntedgallows.com for more.
• On Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be Bewitched and BeDazzled at Chase Farm in Lincoln, “a magical festival” celebrating fall and the filming of “Hocus Pocus II” at Chase Farm last year, followed by a drive-in movie. Tickets are required and can be found at hearthside.ticketbud.com/bewitched-and-bedazzled.
• On Oct. 7, at 7 p.m., and Oct. 8, at 2 and 7 p.m., Assembly Theatre in Burrillville presents The Salem Sisters Spooktacular. The Salem Sisters will conjure up their most villainous friends to wreak havoc on the living world. With live singing, lavish scenery, costumes, and show-stopping production numbers, there are few better ways to enjoy this Halloween season, says the BVTC. Find tickets on eventbrite.com.
• From Oct. 15 to Oct. 31, The Pumpkin Patch, brought by JDP Theatre Co. and Church of the Epiphany, will offer pumpkin sales and fall activities including a tour of the nearby Newman Cemetery featured in “Hocus Pocus.” Located at 1336 Pawtucket Ave., Rumford.
• On Oct. 21, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., Witches Night Out, a fun shopping event that has already sold out, will be held at the Brown & Hopkins Country Store in Chepachet, one of the oldest country stores anywhere. There will be professional photos offered by Charis-Anne Jette Photography at the store’s Sanderson Sisters setup. No cell phone photos are allowed. Paranormal authors Tom D’Agostino and Arlene Nicholson will be there.
• On. Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., Movies in the Park with the original “Hocus Pocus” will be held at Crescent Park in East Providence.
• On Oct. 28, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., the Harvest Moon Psychic Festival by Crystal Healing will be held at the Hope Artiste Village, 1005 Main St., Pawtucket.
There are many local businesses running with “Hocus Pocus II” themes this year, including Wright’s Dairy Farm & Bakery in North Smithfield. Wright’s is offering a Hocus Pocus menu for online pre-order, available through Oct. 2. Items include Hocus Pocus Cookies, Manual of Witchcraft Cake, Sanderson Sisters Cupcakes, Witch Cauldron Cookie, 6 Pack Themed Cupcakes, and Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus Cake.
