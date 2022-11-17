PROVIDENCE – Frog & Toad on Hope Street has perfected the idea of the Rhode Island-themed gift, finding themes that tap into residents’ provincial attitudes and quirky sense of humor.
Asher Schofield, of Frog & Toad, presented some of the store’s favorite items, which can be spotted throughout the Ocean State on any given day.
Among the favorites, there’s a heavy emphasis on Pawtucket, with the Strange Worlds of When … Apex Building movie poster a popular seller at $24 apiece.
“Surrounded on all sides, our hero dashes towards an ancient pyramid,” reads the description. “Will it provide refuge or unleash new threats? If he can make it in time, it’s a chance he’ll have to take!”
There’s also the famous “You can go to hell, I’m going to Pawtucket” print at $15, or the “It’s pronounced Pawtucket” T-shirt, at $22.
There are basic ocean-themed items, such as the Rhode Island quahog pennant for $18, quahog ornament for $7, Rhode Island clams tea towel for $16, or Rhode Island oven mitt for $22, and the only-in-Rhode Island items, such as the Benny’s postcard at $2, the “I never leave Rhode Island” bumper sticker, at $3, Destination Rhode Island cutting board with all the quirky features of each community, at $38, and the “3 percent Bigger At Low Tide” T-shirt, at $26.
The Rhode Island Frosted Glass is another favorite, at $18, as is the Iconic Foods Print, at $38, and the Rhode Island Neighborhoods print, at $32.
Rhode Island’s feisty attitude is reflected in the “don’t mess with Rhode Island either” shirt, at $26, its sometimes questionable reputation is shown on the “sunny place for shady people” coaster, at $6, and its funny accent shouts out loud on the magnetic Rhode Island poetry set.
There are also some popular items that promote a cause, such as public transit for homeless people, including the “caution, bus is turning” shirt featuring RIPTA.
“Represent your favorite public transportation option with this simple safety reminder on a soft, vintage white tee,” states the synopsis. “Illustrated by artist Dan Freitas and printed by Frog & Toad, all proceeds go toward providing free RIPTA passes for unhoused Rhode Islanders courtesy of the team at House of Hope. House of Hope has been serving vulnerable populations of Rhode Island for years by providing housing, food, medical resources, showers, haircuts and yes, even free bus passes. We are proud to partner with this trusted and impactful Rhode Island agency.”
Plenty of RI-themed gifts around
With Heart and Soul, 3751 Mendon Road in Cumberland, is one of many stores with a variety of Rhode Island/Blackstone Valley-themed gifts. Owner Michelle Heroux said her favorite item/gift that they have is a serving tray/platter, Galleyware brand that has all of the Northeastern Harbor printed on it. She said it’s beautiful, with places such as Block Island and Martha’s Vineyard included, and has handles. It is also non-breakable.
The Rhode Island-themed gifts range in price from $20 to $60. Other gifts include Rhode Island candles, tea towels, wine charms, key chains, and cuff links that have the state anchor on them.
“We have a lot of specialty items that are customized from a local Lincoln company, Screen Craft Gifts, including the Rhode Island cufflinks and coasters,” Heroux said
