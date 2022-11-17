LINCOLN – Small Business Saturday is great and all, but a season full of shopping with local merchants is much better, say representatives from the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce.
Liz Catucci, president and CEO of the NRICC, said they’re changing it up from the traditional one-day promotional event to support businesses throughout the holiday season.
The chamber began spotlight visits during COVID, taking pictures and video and doing quick write-ups on social media, and they’re planning to continue it in some form, perhaps weekly, said Catucci.
“We need to keep it (buying from local merchants) front of mind all the time,” she said.
Asked for some of her favorites when it comes to buying local, said Catucci, she loves Geri’s Bluffing Boutique of Woonsocket when it comes to unique gifts for family and friends.
For her parents, she typically tries to go with experiences as gifts, she said, buying her father a membership to the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket last year and going with him to a couple of shows. She said he’d been to PPAC before, and “didn’t realize there was this beautiful theater in northern Rhode Island.”
For her staff, said Catucci, she’s always buying local gifts, often pairing their favorite limoncello or gin from White Dog Distilling in Pawtucket, which is owned by a family member, with a gift card from a local restaurant. She said she also loves to buy them chamber gear through RTS Embroidery in Johnston.
“Then we all look sharp,” she said, laughing. “They do such an awesome job.”
Small businesses are more challenged than ever to compete in a shopping world that became even more convenient during COVID, said Catucci, but they’re still here and doing great things.
Rhode Island has a large small business community of people who live and work here, she said, supporting the cities and towns where they do business and donating to local charities and groups. Shopping with them, quite simply, keeps money in the state.
“Sometimes that gets lost,” she said, noting how local businesses support her daughters’ softball teams and contribute to so many aspects of community life.
One area to explore going forward is to continue to help small businesses in the area of creating more convenience for customers, she said. Technology is often there, she said, through such things as Square, but the delivery component can get tricky due to how expensive it is and the fact that staffing is still the top issue being cited by business owners.
One solution as workers and customers have more flexible schedules, she said, might be to hold more flexible hours.
“We’re in a different world, we’ve got to come up with a solution,” she said.
The world will likely end up somewhere back in the middle between fully back to pre-pandemic physical work locations and hybrid work, she said.
Supply chain issues have eased up a bit heading toward the holiday season, said Catucci, with issues lingering a bit on overseas products. Labor challenges remain a top concern, she said, with trickle-down impacts from staffing issues at stage agencies. For instance, spas are looking to hire and skilled candidates need certification, but because the Rhode Island Department of Health is understaffed, that process is taking longer, meaning the person is in waiting and the employer can’t hire them. It’s a “funky trickle-down effect” that isn’t happening due to anything the RIDOH is doing intentionally, she said.
