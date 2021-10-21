LINCOLN – The Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce will hold its statewide Business After Hours networking event on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet, 60 Rhodes Place.
This annual event consists of participants from more than 12 Chambers of Commerce throughout the state and will feature business displays. There will be opportunities to connect with business professionals from a variety of businesses throughout the state of Rhode Island.
Cash bar and hors d’oeuvres will be provided.
Admission is $15 per person. For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/445uzktz .
