WOONSOCKET – As Woonsocket’s Main Street area becomes more and more busy, people will need to become accustomed to the idea that they likely won’t be able to park in front of the business they’re going to, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt told the council on Monday.
Baldelli-Hunt was responding to the council’s consideration of an ordinance change presented by Councilor David Soucy designating the front row of the parking lot along Main Street as spaces for customers heading to storefront establishments on the street.
The council unanimously passed the ordinance, Soucy saying he wanted to do something right now for business owners who are being squeezed for parking space. Main Street isn’t Thayer Street yet, he said, noting a mention of the busy Providence commercial strip, but it’s at the starting line in heading there, “which is awesome.”
Baldelli-Hunt said that a number of business owners themselves are parking in front of businesses all day. She questioned whether the city will be able to enforce the parking restriction given all their other tasks. Being a businessperson herself, she said, the number one rule is one never wants to take parking spots from their customers like that.
The more businesses the city brings to Main Street to fill vacant spaces, the more people are going to have to walk to get where they need to go, she said.
Soucy said it will be like any other measure that’s been passed, and that the signage will act as a deterrent to at least some people not to park in one of those spots if they’re not visiting a local business.
Councilor Scott McGee said this is a good problem to have, acknowledging that enforcement would be tricky.
Council President Chris Beauchamp mentioned how the council previously established rules around parking during the height of takeout orders, and how the owner of Ye Olde English Fish and Chips was able to accomplish “self-policing” by making sure customers were informed about a 15-minute parking time limit. He said he’s in favor of helping businesses, but he wants to make sure they’re helping themselves as well.
The council on Monday also sent a positive recommendation to the Planning Board on a change that would allow all commercial properties in the Downtown Overlay District to not have off-street parking rather than properties in the C1 Urban Commercial District and MU2 Mixed use Industrial/Commercial District from Market Square to Monument Square.
