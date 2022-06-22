PAWTUCKET – Officials are in negotiations with the owner of an undisclosed private property on the western side of the city to be used as a replacement for Morley Field, which is in the process of being taken over for a planned shipping center off Moshassuck Street.
Public Works Director David Clemente, in an update to the Parks Commission on June 14, said the owner is willing to sell the property as a replacement for Morley Field, which is a required step because the recreation space was originally purchased with a National Park Service grant.
Clemente said a purchase agreement will be brought to the City Council when ready.
City Councilor Clovis Gregor, in a June 15 letter to the rest of the council, said he was upset by what he saw as deliberate concealment after he said Blackstone Distribution performed an initial site investigation prior to submitting an expedited site investigation request. Even more disturbing, he said, was Blackstone Distribution requesting a permanent environmental land use restriction (ELUR)
The attempt to impose such a permanent land use restriction would deprive area residents of their only recreation space, he said.
Planning Director Bianca Policastro, in a letter to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management after the RIDEM reached out on Gregor’s concerns, noted that full notice was given about the work, and the company didn’t operate without the city’s knowledge.
She said there is no current ELUR in place and said the field was closed in an abundance of caution to prevent the general public from being exposed to known environmental hazards, which is standard policy and procedure.
Policastro also disputed the notion that Morley Field is the only recreation space in District 5, saying the city has invested $1 million into Payne Park.
The Breeze reported last week that Morley Field was closed off due to the discovery of volatile organic compounds there.
The athletic field space is being incorporated into the redevelopment of the abutting Microfibres site next door into the distribution center.
Bradly VanDerStad, a candidate for Providence City Council Ward 3, announced his opposition to the Blackstone Distribution Center last week, saying that it will take nearby North Main Street in the wrong direction, including making it less welcoming and hospitable.
“It is critical that neighborhood leaders unite in opposition to this proposal,” said VanDerStad in a release. “A project of this size and scope could render North Main the dumping ground of undesirable businesses for the next two or three decades, instead of the thriving community asset we know it can be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.