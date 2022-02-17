NORTH PROVIDENCE – A state law effective Jan.1 prohibiting restaurants and coffee shops from offering straws to customers unless they ask came as a big surprise to many people.
For owners and staffs of those establishments, it was just another twist following a year of ever-shifting and whacky dynamics in the supply chain.
Sarah Bleich, co-owner, manager and chef at Howie’s restaurant on Smith Street in North Providence, said that while the straw mandate has not impacted them very much because they use paper straws, they have had trouble acquiring paperware such as to-go containers.
Bleich said that because Howie’s is very persistent with efforts to work with local businesses and be eco-friendly, she tries to never order from large corporations such as Amazon, but acquiring paper supplies can be harder if done that way.
Along with paperware shortages, Howie’s has also found shortages with food they consistently had pre-pandemic.
“One week I’ll be able to get organic orange juice and then I won’t see it for four weeks,” Bleich said. “Some weeks it’s running to three or four places around town to try and find things. It’s a struggle.”
Bleich said she also likes to use Cabot cheddar cheese, but has not been able to order any for six weeks. She said she heard from her representative that while the company has the cheese, it does not have the packaging to put it in and therefore is unable to sell it.
To combat food shortages, Howie’s tries to support local farmers and businesses. Bleich said that when supporting locals, she rarely experiences shortages.
“When you support local small-batch people, they tend to make sure that we are well taken care of,” she said.
Sarah Donahue, an employee at Coffee Connection in Cumberland, said she has come across many confused customers who have not heard about the straw mandate and are confused why they did not receive one. Those who are aware ask right away right when they order, she said.
Coffee Connection put signs around the cafe to explain the rule to customers. Donahue said that she believes it is something that people need time to get used to.
“For us, we have so many straws and we buy them in bulk. We also buy the specific kinds of lids for straws in bulk so it’s going to take us a long time to go through all of what we have,” Donahue said. “We do have some sip lids as well but even when I give people sip lids, they sometimes still ask for a straw.”
Coffee Connection also has an online ordering option as well as DoorDash. Donahue said the DoorDashers do not like when they pick up food to deliver with the sip lids or the whipped cream tops because they say they don’t want it to get in their car or for something to happen so they always ask for a straw.
The Honey Dew Donuts on Mendon Road in Cumberland has been experiencing food and plastic good shortages as well. Haley Griggs, an employee at the Honey Dew Donuts said that with the new straw mandate, customers have either been asking right away for straws or telling them that they do not need a straw as they order. Griggs said she has found the real issue to be that the majority of people do ask for straws, so much so that the Honey Dew is always on backorder. She said that it is not just straws that are hard to come by, but everything they use in the store.
“Lids, cups, even food, we don’t get any of it, last week our entire case of food was empty for three whole days, we just didn’t get anything,” Griggs said. “It goes off and on, sometimes we have things and other times we don’t.”
Due to only being open for a few months, Lincoln’s WeRoast Coffee has had an upper hand on the straw mandate and supply problems.
Teddy Sullivan, owner of WeRoast, said the straw mandate has not affected his coffee shop, which he said is probably because they don’t have a volume of customers.
“We only use plastic straws for iced coffee if they ask for them and that is the way I’ve been running things since we’ve opened,” Sullivan said. “We’ve only been open for four months, so the customers don’t have a longstanding habitual use of straws at our place, we started right off the bat with those nice sip lids.”
Sullivan said if a guest does ask for straw, they have them available but are thankful with the new mandate that things are already working out where they don’t need to worry.
While Sullivan does not need to reorder supplies at the moment, he said he doesn’t know what to expect when he does need to reorder.
“I am stockpiled up on these sip lids but I’m terrified to see what is going to happen with the price of the sip lids with the new mandate,” Sullivan said. “A hopeful indicator when I was shopping in Restaurant Depot yesterday was the large section they have there for their plastic cups, which has been bare for months, was restocked.”
That said, he hasn’t been back so he isn’t sure if the stockpile has already sold out or if items have been restocked.
“For someone buying in my amount I have been able to find the things I need,” Sullivan said. “I am a very small fish in a pond right now, there are bigger players out there who aren’t going through the same things as me.”
Scituate’s Cold Brook Café, which serves a high volume of customers, hasn’t been as fortunate as WeRoast Coffee.
Owner Beverly Najjar said while she understands why the state made the straw mandate, many of her customers question the validity of it. She said they have signs in the cafe as well as the letter from the state saying that a customer can request a straw, but many still are unsure why it is occurring.
Najjar said the majority of people see Cold Brook Cafe’s refrigerator stocked with bottles of water and their own plastic iced coffee cup in their hand and question why they can’t have a plastic straw when everything else in the cafe is plastic.
“I get what they are trying to do, but so many ask if it’s really saving the plant,” Najjar said.
Aside from straws, Najjar said that she has had many difficulties getting all of the supplies she would regularly have had pre-pandemic.
“Getting anything is troublesome,” Najjar said. “I can’t get any of my cups, I have different lids for everything. We’re a cafe that does hundreds of cups of coffee a day and I just have to go with it, whatever I can find.”
According to Najjar, her typical suppliers are not supplying them consistently anymore, which often leaves her husband driving to the local Restaurant Depots to try and find plastic and paperware they need, often unsuccessfully.
“Sometimes when we have the different cups, customers will look at them strangely,” she said. “When you’re used to a place like ours that’s high-end as far as coffees and what we carry, they’re looking at it like, ‘oh you can’t get the cups you need?’”
Alicia DeCastro, owner of Fundati Coffee at 1525 Old Louisquisset Pike in Lincoln, said her business already had sustainable practices in place, such as using sip lids, and had only been using a small volume of straws.
“We only have a small portion of customers who request them,” DeCastro said. “A few have been knowledgeable and understanding of the mandate as well, expressing that they may need it for a particular reason.”
DeCastro said she feels as a society “we have been trending in this more mindful and sustainable direction in packaging the past few years, which helped set the community up for receptiveness of the change. I hope other businesses have received similar positive scenarios.”
Chepachet’s Black Forest Cafe has seen some customers bring in their reusable straws and owner Susanne Haubrich said she believes customers will get used to not having straws or will start bringing in their own.
“We have a sign on our counter saying that it is a new law and to please ask your server if you need a straw,” Haubrich said. “So far I have not had any issues with it; I think people will adapt to it very quickly.”
