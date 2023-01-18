Site of new Neon station
Site work is progressing at the site of a new Neon station at 1874 Mineral Spring Ave. in North Providence.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Town Council will seek feedback from local police before saying yes or no on a 24-hour license at the coming new Neon Marketplace gas and electric station at 1874 Mineral Spring Ave.

At the Jan. 10 council meeting, representatives from Neon described the significant investment they’ve made as they’ve worked for two years to get this project secured and permitted, saying they’re excited to get it open.

