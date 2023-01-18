NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Town Council will seek feedback from local police before saying yes or no on a 24-hour license at the coming new Neon Marketplace gas and electric station at 1874 Mineral Spring Ave.
At the Jan. 10 council meeting, representatives from Neon described the significant investment they’ve made as they’ve worked for two years to get this project secured and permitted, saying they’re excited to get it open.
The 24-hour operation is consistent with their model for this new-to-Rhode Island franchise, they said, though they noted that the round-the-clock business would be limited to the convenience store and not include the restaurant drive-thru, which was limited by the Zoning Board, which has exclusive authority on the drive-thru, to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. due in part to its proximity to homes.
Attorney Nicholas Goodier said it was discussed during the zoning and planning process that they would be seeking 24-hour permissions, but that it was always noted that it would need council approval.
The Breeze reported last March, as the Neon station first won conceptual master plan approval, it was reported that the developers still weren’t sure on whether they’d seek a 24-hour license.
Kyle Roberge, district manager for Neon, responding to Council President Dino Autiello’s questions, told the council that of the four Neon stations in Rhode Island, two currently have 24-hour access.
Autiello said town officials don’t typically give out many 24-hour business licenses, saying limiting such permissions helps them in trying to keep North Providence as a bedroom community. He said he’s received several calls of concern from neighbors, as have Councilors Steve Loporchio and Ron Baccala.
Loporchio said plans for the gas/electric station are beautiful, but he’s concerned about a 24-hour convenience business in the middle of town. He asked about other Neon locations and where they are located within their host communities.
Roberge said that stores in Portsmouth and Middletown are located in very residential zones, and do not have 24-hour licenses, and the new Providence location is on the edge of a residential zone. All are located on main state routes, said Goodier, including one on the “arterial” route of Post Road in Warwick.
Goodier noted that the company went through an extensive process during the planning process, developing what he would characterize as an “exorbitant landscape plan,” including reconfiguring the buffer with the residential zone, creating staggered parking, moving the dumpster, and placing fencing with plantings on both sides of it. The only entrance and exit will be on Mineral Spring Avenue, he said, keeping all noise at the front of the property previously occupied by The Fire restaurant.
“Everything was done to mitigate the impacts on the neighbors,” he said, and by the end of the process, it did not appear that there were any more concerns with respect to their effort to be good neighbors to abutters. The company also took on the expense of acquiring and consolidating multiple properties to limit the impact, he said, and hopefully there will be no impact at all to neighbors once they open. If there is a problem, the council could call for a show-cause hearing, he said.
A representative from Neon said they expect to have construction completed within eight months.
Autiello and the council referred the 24-hour request to the council’s public safety subcommittee to have police weigh in on the project, as has been done with every 24-hour license granted to this point, as they will be the ones dealing with any enforcement issues.
