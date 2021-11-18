The circumstances of the pandemic have led crafty entrepreneurs to start, expand, or modify their businesses, and few times of year are better for these business owners than the holiday season. The Valley Breeze caught up with some of them to share the goods on some of their best tips and trends for the season.
Pine Swamp Place
Arlene Laboissonniere, of Pine Swamp Place at 70 Pine Swamp Road in Cumberland, said she’s been around long enough to see the old holiday themes that once went out of style make a big return.
“What’s old is new again,” she said.
Customers right now are all about woodsy, earthy looks, she said, or the “new farmhouse.”
“I’ve seen it come, go, and come again,” she said. “What was before is back again.”
The “Hallmark feeling” is huge, she said, including battery-operated luminaries, buffalo plaid, and florals.
“It’s a lighter, brighter holiday,” she said.
For reasons beyond her ability to guess, gnomes are also all the rage as holiday décor, she said.
Warm Cup of Candle
A year ago, Olga Lindsey, of North Smithfield, opened her online store, Warm Cup of Candle.
Lindsey said that she got the idea when she was helping her grandmother clean out her home. A set of vintage glassware wasn’t attracting much of a market, she said, so she decided she would make something with them instead of just donating them.
“That night I was on Pinterest and a milk glass decor page popped up where a woman was doing what I am doing now,” Lindsey said. “The whole thing just started blooming from there.”
Lindsey loves reusing unique items.
“Every single piece is vintage; everything is something I’m seeking out, so they’re all unique,” she said.
In addition to finding vintage glassware herself, Lindsey has the option for people to give her vessels of their own that they would like their candles in, or for them to return glassware once a candle has burned out and refill it with a new candle.
Along with recycling vessels for her candles, Lindsey uses natural ingredients, so products are as sustainable and eco-friendly as possible.
The Wooden Mantel
Beverly Jarry, a North Smithfield resident and former real estate investor, opened The Wooden Mantel, a gift and craft shop, at 645 Great Road in North Smithfield in June. She said she’s been having a fun time with it, fulfilling one of her lifelong goals.
“I’ve always been a crafty person, and I’ve always wanted to open a craft store,” she said. “With flipping houses, I’ve always had the passion of interior decorating them, so I learned a lot through that.”
For her large selection of gifts, Jarry makes many of the items she sells herself, including gift baskets and refurbished furniture.
Jarry is planning on hosting classes this holiday season where people who are interested in crafting are able to come to The Wooden Mantel and learn from Jarry on how to make crafts themselves.
Rokn’ Art – Unique Gifts & Country Décor
Kristin Moreau, a Woonsocket teacher, got her start in rock art at her home, selling online and going to fairs before opening Rokn’ Art at 2000 Mendon Road over the summer.
Moreau’s most recent craft is mum holders. They are made of wood and crafted into pumpkins. She found the pumpkin idea on Pinterest and the idea took off from there and has been a big seller.
“I’m like a little kid in a coffee shop,” she said. “Now I’ve learned how to sand and re-stain.”
A big seller and great gift idea is her take-and-make kits for children, located at the back of the store and hanging from wooden tree branches on the wall. The kits are designed for children, but adults enjoy them as well. Moreau said she loves the walrus kit, as well as the penguin and dragonfly, but the butterfly is the top seller.
She says she will have some seasonal take-and-make crafts, but they will be limited.
Moreau advises anyone looking to take their crafting to the next level to do their research, including plenty of Pinterest exploration.
“That’s what I did,” she said, seeing two small pebbles that were called pebble art, “and my rock art idea came to form.”
The Tole Booth
Another locally owned craft store is The Tole Booth on Main Street in Blackstone. Owner Donna Latour and her store specialize in country primitive designs, and she says trends tend to be on the farmhouse side.
Latour suggests that any aspiring crafters go to local shops for inspiration, saying she encourages everyone to buy local along the way.
Learn one thing and get it right is her advice, and don’t bite off too much. Find an interest and check out your local library to see if they offer classes.
