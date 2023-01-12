CUMBERLAND – The Town Council last week unanimously rejected a request from the owners of Seasons Corner Market at Chapel Four Corners for a 24-hour license to do business, nearly eight years after making the same decision when the current station there opened in 2015.

The council previously approved extended hours allowing the gas station to be open from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. as a compromise, but council members cited impacts to the nearby residential neighborhood in opposing longer hours.

