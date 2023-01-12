CUMBERLAND – The Town Council last week unanimously rejected a request from the owners of Seasons Corner Market at Chapel Four Corners for a 24-hour license to do business, nearly eight years after making the same decision when the current station there opened in 2015.
The council previously approved extended hours allowing the gas station to be open from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. as a compromise, but council members cited impacts to the nearby residential neighborhood in opposing longer hours.
At the Jan. 4 licensing meeting, Councilor Bob Shaw said he was still strongly opposed to the proposal as he was in September of 2015, saying this area of Diamond Hill Road doesn’t need 24-hour stores and that it’s not close enough to the highway to warrant it.
The town has very limited 24-hour licenses elsewhere, including the 24-hour Gulf on Mendon Road just off exit 20 and one at Stop & Shop, which to this point hasn’t been used to actually stay open around the clock, according to officials.
Shaw noted how no one from the company came to make their case and said he doesn’t want to set a precedent for the entire area, citing the concerns of residents living just behind the gas station and Dave’s Market who oppose expanding hours due to the impact to them at night.
Shaw also noted that there are three other area Seasons stores that aren’t open 24 hours, so this wouldn’t be the only one without that privilege.
Councilor Peter Bradley said he agreed, and that the convenience store is too close to homes.
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu also agreed, saying she’s heard from constituents who oppose the expansion of hours and she would not support it.
Hours of operation in this area of Cumberland have been a hot topic over the years, with the various start times allowed for various coffee shops and gas stations over the years and receipts often showing sales being made before those allowed start times. It was the Seasons owner who produced a receipt in 2015 showing a sale at Dunkin’ at 4:30 a.m., 30 minutes prior to the 5 a.m. start time there, and the Sunoco station pumping gas 40 minutes prior to a 6 a.m. start time. Honey Dew Donuts is allowed to open at 4 a.m. based on permission granted some 25 years ago.
Shaw was the one who originally proposed 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. hours as a compromise at Seasons, which at the time wasn’t allowed to open until 6 a.m.
