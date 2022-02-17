CUMBERLAND – The town of Cumberland will host a COVID-19 test kit distribution for town residents this Saturday, Feb. 12. The drive-thru event is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Cumberland High School, 2600 Mendon Road, in the back parking lot.
The kits each include two tests and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis
“I am happy to collaborate with Cumberland EMS and our CERT team volunteers to host this distribution to our residents as we all try to do our part to keep Cumberland as healthy as we can,” said Mayor Jeff Mutter.
Previous allotments of the COVID-19 test kits were provided to senior living facilities, the Cumberland School Department, senior center, and daycare facilities.
