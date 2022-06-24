PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers through a press release that Daily Harvest is recalling all French Lentil + Leek Crumbles due to consumer reports of gastrointestinal illness and potential liver function issues.
From April 28 to June 17, 2022, approximately 28,000 units of the recalled product were distributed to consumers in the United States through online sales and direct delivery, as well as through retail sales in Illinois and California. Daily Harvest directly notified by email those consumers who were shipped the affected product, the press release stated. Consumers who may still have the recalled product in their freezers should immediately dispose of it.
French Lentil + Leek Crumbles is a frozen product packaged in a 12 oz. white pouch with the words “Daily Harvest” at the top, a large “CRUMBLES” immediately below the top and the words “French Lentil + Leek” in bold. All lot codes of the French Lentil + Leek Crumbles are affected. No other Daily Harvest products are affected or part of this recall, the press release stated.
To date, the company has received approximately 470 reports of illness or adverse reactions. A root cause investigation is ongoing. This recall is being made in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should contact Daily Harvest by email at crumbles-recall@daily-harvest.com by calling 1-888-302-0305 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
