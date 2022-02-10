The Valley Breeze asked area senior center leaders about some of the biggest concerns they’re hearing from seniors and what resources they’re offering them, as well as other trends they’re seeing. Here are some of their answers:
Mary Lou Moran, director of Pawtucket’s Division of Senior Services
One of the biggest concerns facing older adults is that COVID-19, and all the complications it brought with it, is never going to go away, said Moran.
“Unfortunately, older adults have been the hardest hit by the pandemic,” she said. “They have suffered the most dramatic loss of life, loss of social connection and loss of health, both mental and physical, due to social isolation.”
The pandemic has also shone a light on the technology divide between the older population and other age groups, she said.
“There aren’t too many services and programs where a person didn’t need computer skills and even the access to the internet in order to register or to apply for a particular program or benefit,” Moran said. “The city of Pawtucket has held vaccine clinics at the senior center for easy access and recently with the high demand for testing, the senior center and the public library have served as distribution sites for the city’s allotment of home testing kits.”
Trying to mitigate social isolation was a big concern from the beginning, said Moran, and also making sure that individuals’ access to food, transportation, and vital resources were being met. For 16 months, the center uses its vans to deliver lunch to those in need in the community and continued to transport individuals who needed transportation services to fulfill basic living needs while following all safety guidelines.
Staff also helped people with issues that they might have had with public benefits or other health and human service issues, first by phone and as it became safe to meet with individuals face to face they resumed in-person appointments, while following all guidelines.
Pawtucket was also chosen as one of five communities to participate in an intergenerational technology program called Cyber Seniors DigiAGE, which is a joint project between the University of Rhode Island Department of Human Development and Family Science and the Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging. The objective of the project is to help in breaking down the digital divide that exists for older adults.
To date, nearly 50 older adults from Pawtucket have been matched with a student mentor from URI and they have received computer training by phone and eventually through Zoom meetings, said Moran. When it became safe to resume in-person activities, seniors were able to meet directly with their student mentor.
Moran said staff have seen that people were anxious to resume physical activity and fitness programs in particular, as well as having safe opportunities to socialize and meet with their friends. The most popular classes have been a therapeutic coloring class and fitness classes. One favorite program from December was a performance by the Donna Carter Dancers, “and for that hour the attendees were thoroughly entertained and had smiles on their faces,” she said.
Barbara Waterman, director of Aging Well Inc. at Woonsocket’s senior center
Aging Well Inc is a small non-profit that has been in business since 1974, providing services to seniors throughout northern Rhode Island. Through an arrangement with the city of Woonsocket, it operates out of and runs the Gaston Ayotte Senior Center. Aging Well Inc. offers an adult day program, the congregate meal program for northern Rhode Island, a robust wellness program with two RNs on staff, a community information specialist on staff, and Meals On Wheels delivery program for the northern part of the state.
“While Aging Well Inc. stayed open for services throughout COVID, a number of services had to be reformatted to comply with the CDC and DOH guidelines,” said Waterman.
Since March of 2020, in-house programming was not possible but classes, such as exercise, dance, cooking, etc., were offered via Zoom and YouTube.
“Unfortunately not everyone had the ability to access these programs early on, but Aging Well b ecame part of the DigiAGE Project in 2021 and, as such, distributed 59 iPads and provided education and training to Woonsocket seniors so that they were well equipped to ‘stay connected,’” she said.
Throughout COVID, Aging Well has been able to stay connected with members by distributing information by robo call, helping seniors in registering for vaccines and served as a resource by fielding many calls from people looking for information and direction in how to best address their concerns.
Food insecurity has been an issue for some, said Waterman, especially early on as many were afraid to go to the grocery stores and often when they did, finding many shelves empty at the stores.
Throughout COVID, Aging Well has offered “Grab and Go” lunches and distributed food to many of the seniors in need, said Waterman.
“It should be noted that Aging Well through a partnership with BVCAP was able to continue the delivery of Meals On Wheels to homebound residents of northern Rhode Island throughout COVID, she said. Last June, Aging Well was able to offer, within CDC and RIDOH guidelines, in-house programming such as dance and exercise classes and with newly added mindfulness and meditation and aging gracefully and gratefully classes, she said. They were eventually able to offer choices of hot lunches, cold lunches and grab and go lunches.
One of the biggest concerns seniors identify is the need to keep themselves safe so that the senior center can/will stay open. A number of the seniors have expressed how lonely and isolated they felt when we were not open for in house programming and, as a result, they are very appreciative of all the safe guards we have put in place to maintain a safe environment.
Mike Crawley, director of Cumberland Senior Center
The biggest issue being faced by local seniors is social isolation, said Crawley.
“In Cumberland, we are trying to get them back to the senior center on regular basis,” he said. “We were starting to get back to somewhat of a normal routine when Omicron hit.”
The center is still offering all exercise programs, with 12 different classes each week. It started back up with BINGO on Fridays, as well as day trips and the hot nutritional lunch/meal program.
Other programs the center offers including a conversation group, watercolor class, knit and crochet group, hi lo jack, and the pool table is always open.
They also help with veteran services, Medicare, housing, legal information, heating assistance, and notary services, all needing an appointment.
“We are trying to offer as much as possible to get our seniors out of their homes/apartments,” said Crawley. “We do offer transportation to the center.”
Linda Giorgio, director of the North Providence Mancini Center
When the North Providence Mancini Center reopened last June, it put strict COVID policies in place for the health and safety of the seniors, and those are still in place.
“Our objective is to offer seniors more opportunities to live a healthy lifestyle by offering various levels of wellness and fitness classes, the utilization of our fitness center, and the opportunity to participate in card leagues, art classes and informational presentations,” said Giorgio. “Socialization is a significant component to a healthy life.”
Here ar some of the questions Giorgio hears from senior citizens and their families:
• How long do we need to wear a mask? (Most do not wear them correctly, she said)
• Will we need a booster shot every year?
The center receives a high volume of calls from the families of seniors inquiring about home care help for their aging parents. The process can take up to six months if qualified through the Rhode Island Department of Human Services, she said. If the senior does not qualify under the state’s income guidelines, the out-of-pocket expense for a private agency can well exceed what most families can afford.
“This is a concern as more seniors want to remain in their home,” she said.
The Mancini Center has helped more seniors in 2021 with food assistance and SNAP applications than in total for the last three years.
“With the inflation of food cost, many seniors are relying on the senior center for a nutritional meal,” she said. “We continue to deliver meals to homebound seniors who choose to remain in their home for safety purposes and offer a daily grab and go bagged lunch for those who drive.
The fitness and wellness classes are extremely popular and we are seeing many seniors who never engaged in fitness are now participating in various classes, said Giorgio.
The center is seeing more seniors from other cities and towns joining North Providence. We are also noticing younger seniors joining (ages 70-75). Today’s active older adults are redefining quality of life and healthy aging. Many have just retired and want to continue to stay active. The center conducts all its wellness classes in the dining room in order to safely social distance each member six feet. Seniors are asked to continue to follow our COVID policies and have remarked how safe they feel when participating in our programs and classes.
There are no definitive plans yet to bring back special events, as they draw 250 seniors to the Mancini Center at all times.
“We usually have to turn away seniors who sign up late because we are already at full capacity,” said Giorgio. “With that said, health and safety is our highest priority right now.”
She added, “We will continue to follow the guidelines of Gov. McKee, CDC and the administration of the town of North Providence. Seniors want to enjoy themselves again and are asking for parties, BINGO and trips. It is our hope to have them all back in 2022.”
