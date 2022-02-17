SMITHFIELD – Responses to home catastrophes already required a sympathetic ear and a knack for saying the right thing when they happened before the pandemic.
When someone already under a lot of stress from the impacts of COVID, including sickness and chaos, then faces unexpected flooding or fire damage, Servpro of Northern Rhode Island’s Don McKendall and his team know they’ll be coming across people in need of the most caring response possible.
“We need to be extra sensitive to the emotional side as well as the practical,” he told The Breeze. “When you have a disaster, you lose control of your life.”
Training for new employees has always featured how to deal with these complex interactions, he said, but it’s taken on a heightened sense of importance and focus during the pandemic.
He said his locally owned and operated branch of a national company has experienced a hectic couple of years, but has been fortunate to overcome some employee losses brought on by sickness and other factors, as well as a general lack of available people and talent. They were fortunate recently to land some great new employees who fit the company’s profile, said McKendall.
A Servpro professional might walk in on a customer who is already upset and depressed at a water tank leak and wondering who is going to pay for the damage when their spouse comes home and things get more tense. The goal here is to try to be as sensitive as possible, working with the family often over multiple days to ease their worries. Servpro has contracts with most insurance companies, McKendall noted.
Customers who have experienced fire, water or soot damage are wondering first if the company that’s showing up is honest and ethical, he said. Their top goal is to convey that they don’t need the business, but they want it, and they’re going to be extra sensitive to show that they’re on the customer’s side in getting the home to its pre-loss condition.
Experienced employees take newer Servpro representatives for on-the-job training, including on how to follow guidelines for every insurance company.
McKendall compares the process to going to a hospital with a broken arm. The customer is the patient, Servpro is the hospital, and when they’re done working together the hospital takes the codes and bills the insurance company.
McKendall said he absolutely loves reaching the end point where the home is back in order and the customer feels like things are back to normal. He likes to say he and his team are on the job “29 hours a day, 400 days a year,” making things good, doing so ethically and honestly, and making sure insurance guidelines are followed.
It’s especially satisfying, he said, when they come across an older customer living on their own who doesn’t know who to trust and ends up in a good place.
So much of this work is finding out what a customer’s buying motive is in getting services, he said, and it’s often not what they think it is. For example, one customer’s biggest concern after a fire that started in their microwave was that it had burnt the draperies.
“When you’re going out there, you don’t know what’s on their minds,” he said. “We teach our people to listen to the customer.”
