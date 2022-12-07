PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers through a press release that Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1,260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries because of a potential contamination with Hepatitis A.

The recalled frozen raspberries are packaged in 10-pound cartons and were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. This recall is for the following product:

