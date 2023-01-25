NORTH PROVIDENCE – F.I.N.A.O. Ink Tattoo Company is now the biggest or close to the biggest tattoo company in the state, says owner Joseph Becton, who has opened both a tattoo parlor and a tattoo artist supply company in separate units of the same new plaza at 1998 Mineral Spring Ave.
Becton has always lived in North Providence, and says he takes extra pride in being successful here where others haven’t. He previously operated F.I.N.A.O. at other three other smaller locations in town, with only one open at a time.
This latest incarnation of his venture, with some 16 licensed artists and another five apprentices, reflects his evolving business model where Becton wants to buck the trends of the industry and give artists a place where they support each other and no one experiences the negatives they’ve come to know in past partnerships. He said he’s seen everything over more than 20 years in the business, and wants this to be a place that’s different, where artists know that he’s looking out for them.
It’s all about shaping the business around what he does best and what he would have wanted as he started out, added Becton. He said he never wants anyone he works with to feel like he’s trying to sell them on something, and does want them to know that he’ll always care about them. He cited the example of one artist who had a bit of a rough background who had never really gotten a chance to make it.
“I can relate,” he said, noting how that artist immediately embraced what he’s trying to do here.
Becton said he’s currently working on developing a third location in the state, preferably centrally located, and perhaps in the Riverside section of East Providence.
The F.I.N.A.O. supply shop is one of the only ones around, Becton said, and also fits his mission to help people make it in the business. It also has additional tattoo parlor spaces.
Becton says failure is not an option (F.I.N.A.O.) for him.
After apprenticing and tattooing in Providence for more than a decade, he founded F.I.N.A.O. Ink to team up with like-minded artists and provide personalized, friendly service he feels his community deserves.
“From colorful new-school and photo-realistic work to traditional styles and lettering, our imaginative artists pour their hearts into every custom design,” states the company. “We always go the extra mile to make our clients feel at home – the only thing better than hanging out in our shop is showing off your ink once the session is complete. If you’re considering a new tattoo in the Creative Capital, visit F.I.N.A.O. Ink for stunning work that stands the test of time.”
Becton says it’s remarkable how tattooing has changed since he broke into the business. A business increase in his two stores reflects explosive industry-wide growth that began in the 1990s, he said, and today the industry is mainstream.
The company’s customers are across the spectrum from business owners to teachers to medical personnel, with pieces far exceeding what was possible even a few years ago.
According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, there are 482 licensed tattoo businesses. F.I.N.A.O. is listed as one of Rhode Island’s top 20 tattoo businesses by an industry website, and by Yelp as one of the best tattoo shops in the state.
To set an appointment, call 401-830-4740 or 401-326-9558. Visit www.finaoink.com for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.