PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers through a press release that Cuisine Innovations Unlimited is recalling its Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and Garlic & Herb Falafel due to the possible presence of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli. These products were distributed and sold exclusively by Aldi.

Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli is an organism that can cause foodborne illness. Symptoms of infection may include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. The illness primarily impacts older adults, children, and people with weakened immune systems. Most healthy adults and children rarely become seriously ill.

