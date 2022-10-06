Fanelli Amusement Company providing rides at Autumnfest again this year Oct 6, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WOONSOCKET – For more than 30 years, states a news release, Fanelli Amusement Company of Greenville, N.H., has been providing the midway rides for Autumnfest.This year the rides will be: Train, Slide, Berry-Go Round, Funhouse, Euro Bungy, Hampton Cars, Helicopters, Kid Power, Bear Affair, Ferris Wheel, Cliffhanger, Scrambler, Round Up, Pharaoh’s Fury, Yo-Yo, Bumper Cars & WipeOut.Friday, Oct. 7 will be Wrist Band Night. From 6 to 10 p.m., ride all the rides for one price of $35.Ride tickets need to be purchased at the Autumnfest Midway. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ticket Price Ride Strip Commerce Game Economics Transports Fanelli Amusement Company Of Greenville Wipeout Woonsocket News Release Yo-yo × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Left turns soon to be prohibited off Greenville Avenue onto Putnam Pike Everybody's Pizzeria and Bar opens for anyone who loves pizza Picozzi removed from leadership role after alleged slur Large-scale storage facility planned off 295 Pawtucket police nab 15 in major drug sweep Latest News Low-interest loans available to residents to repair septic systems All eyes on city government as mayor's removal hearing comes to a head CYSA board calls out schools for lack of field investment Four incumbents, three experienced challengers for in NS Town Council Battle on for City Council seats, with mayor’s team trying to unseat opponents Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Low-interest loans available to residents to repair septic systems All eyes on city government as mayor's removal hearing comes to a head CYSA board calls out schools for lack of field investment Four incumbents, three experienced challengers for in NS Town Council Battle on for City Council seats, with mayor’s team trying to unseat opponents Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Featured Businesses Josh's Construction 194 Campeau St, Woonsocket, RI 02895 +1(401)597-5660 Website Find a local business
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.