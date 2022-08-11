CUMBERLAND – One of Cumberland’s largest taxpayers is waiting on one of the world’s largest companies to offer clarity on its future presence in the town.
The Cumberland Planning Board, at a July 27 meeting, granted a one-year extension on a preliminary plan previously granted to Dean Leasing Corporation for a major expansion at the Berkeley Properties/FedEx Warehouse on Industrial Road.
As attorney Scott Partington explained it to the board, FedEx has two years remaining on its current lease, but discussions on the company’s future here “died on the vine” some time ago. The Deans have expressed some frustration at not being able to learn what the company’s plans are, Partington said. If the company is leaving, there would be a whole new plan for the site at 60 and 70 Industrial Road in the town’s 68-acre industrial park sitting near the Diamond Hill roundabouts at Route 295.
All they could do as they wait, said Partington, is ask the Planning Board for an extension in hopes of FedEx deciding to remain here, and then if there are changes to the plan, they would come back to the board anyway.
Board members Roy Costa and Harry MacDonald questioned the point of a one-year extension if this situation with the international delivery company could drag on for another two years. MacDonald asked whether FedEx is mandated to give any advance notice that it intends to leave, and Partington said he’ll find out. It’s a good question, added Partington, as there are normally substantial provisions on advance notice.
Brad Dean and family would like to do something with the property, but with no definitive response, they can’t make new plans for it, he said.
Costa then said that marketing the property to others might not be a bad idea, saying it could have the effect of pushing a deal to completion.
Member Chris Butler said this is an important project for the town from an economic development standpoint, but it’s not generally a controversial one that a lot of people are keeping an eye on, so he wouldn’t have an issue granting an extension.
Partington noted that there’s a list of conditions the property has been abiding by to coexist with neighbors to the rear of the property. He said they’re just hoping at the end of the day that a decision comes soon so they can move on.
The board then approved an extension on the approved preliminary plan for good cause.
Back in 2017, The Breeze reported on plans for the expansion of the FedEx freight terminal, including a larger building and parking area to improve traffic flow and make upgrades to loading operations.
Brad Dean owns the existing FedEx building and adjoining lots to be merged together to create the larger facility.
In a statement to the Planning Board five years ago, land use expert Edward Pimentel described the FedEx plan as “innocuous even from the perspective of the abutting residential neighborhood” that will result with the “retention of a much-valued tax generating industrial employer.”
Planning Board members were told then that for FedEx to continue operating, it needs better employee parking that won’t affect the flow of arriving and departing freight trucks. The existing facility also lacks the space for sufficient offices as well as warehousing and delivery options, they said at the time.
Market conditions at the time and the need to remain efficient were cited as a reason for the proposal, and as anyone can attest, those market conditions have changed substantially since 2017.
The original plan would have the FedEx property grow from 3.4 acres to 14 acres and a 9,500-square-foot addition, increasing the gross floor area to 38,000 square feet.
