NORTH PROVIDENCE – The vacant space previously housing Luca Music at 1530 Mineral Spring Ave. is expected to be converted into a new restaurant in the near future, Mayor Charles Lombardi confirmed this week after speaking with the developers.
The project will be done by Michael Grieco Jr., the same man behind an in-progress development to bring a Starbucks, Chipotle and two other stores to vacant land at 1601 Mineral Spring Ave.
The town’s tax database shows the 16,000-square-foot Luca Music building being purchased by Grieco’s Junior Realty for $1 million last March.
John Luca, who previously ran Luca Music here before retiring and later selling the property, said he’s been waiting to hear more about what will be done with the property. He said he’d heard suggestions that Sura Korean barbecue might move here from Johnston.
“I thought something would pop up on that,” he said.
Lombardi said on Monday that he’s been told that a Brazilian steakhouse is the current proposal for the 1980 building property.
“They’re doing quite a bit in the town,” he said of the Griecos.
There are talks about purchasing a house behind the property for additional parking, Lombardi said, but no proposals have been submitted yet.
Upon his retirement, Luca said, his former business partner Larry Brown took the piano division of Luca Music to Middletown, and Art Boffi took the guitar side to Musician’s Corner on Killingly Street in Johnston.
