BLACKSTONE, Mass. – When it was announced last August that Park ‘n Shop would close by the end of that month, it took many town residents and officials by surprise, most agreeing that losing the local grocery store would be a tough pill to swallow.
Nearly a year later, 21,400 square feet of available retail space at 2 Main St. on 3.52 acres of land remains empty and available on the market.
William Greene, broker with Cushman & Wakefield, Hayes & Sherry, told The Valley Breeze this week that there’s been interest from some national chains for stores covering 10,000-12,000 square feet, including discount stores, but nothing firm as of yet.
“Rent is hard right now,” he said, but it’s also expensive to build buildings, so to have an existing building that’s in good shape is a big plus, and proposals that are coming in are to use the existing structure, not tear it down.
Asked what type of stores have been mentioned as part of inquiries, he mentioned dollar stores and auto stores. Liquor sales would also be nice to have as part of the redevelopment, he said.
There’s a bit of an interesting market for the property because it’s located outside of Woonsocket city limits, Greene said.
The owner has said he’d like the property to stay a market if possible, Greene noted. The scale of the building is much smaller than would be needed for a Walmart or even an Ocean State Job Lot, he said, so a “fairly small chain” would need to occupy it.
Bill Kaplan, one of the owners of the plaza, told The Breeze last summer that the ownership group would hire a brokerage firm to find a new tenant for the property. He said then that he’d love to see another supermarket in there, but would seek any possible legal uses.
It was widely believed that Park ‘n Shop’s owner, Kevin Meehan, was once interested in purchasing the store’s location, but he ultimately decided not to renew a decades-long lease amid plans to build a new store in Mendon.
The loss of Park ‘n Shop was tough one for Woonsocket, said city residents and officials at the time, as officials have been trying for years to land a second grocery store in a city that relied on the market in the neighboring Massachusetts community.
The smallest space available if the 2 Main St. property were to be divided up is 4,000 square feet, according to an online listing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.