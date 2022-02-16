NORTH PROVIDENCE – Jean Tannous, who with her husband, Deeb, has owned the BP gas station at 1879 Mineral Spring Ave. (former Getty) for 35 years, is now facing the prospect of having one new gas station opening a tenth of a mile west and another a half-mile to the east, both with the latest in modern amenities.
Tannous, at the Feb. 9 meeting of the North Providence Planning Board on behalf of her husband and daughter, Dominique, opposed plans for a new Neon Marketplace at the former Fire restaurant space at 1874 Mineral Spring Ave., as well as plans for any other gas station in town.
If anyone wants to know about North Providence, ask the Tannous family, said Jean. She said she has no animosity to developers of Neon, but “any reasonable person with common sense” would reject this proposal in consideration of its impact on existing businesses, neighbors, traffic and crime, among others. She cited a “super concentration of existing gas stations” in a town covering 5.8 square miles and boasting 34,000 residents.
Chairwoman Wendy Regan told Tannous that the board doesn’t approve or deny applications based on the number of similar uses in town. Every applicant has the right to build based on an allowed use within the guidelines of zoning and the comprehensive plan, she said, and the board can’t declare how many pizza places, Dunkin’ Donuts or dry cleaners is too many.
This is different, Tannous insisted, as 12 gas stations are using hazardous materials, for a quarter-million gallons of gas stored underground. This station would have twice the 20,000 gallons at other stations stored underground, she said.
Attorney Kelley Morris Salvatore then said that the main matter on the agenda for a recommendation on a special use permit for a drive-thru window at Neon is not related to gas. The board can’t regulate use of property or decide when the town is too saturated with a certain type of business, she said.
Regan again noted that the board can’t entertain those types of reasons for rejecting an application, and Tannous then responded that it should be rejected for the health and safety of residents, adding that the property could become an attractive nuisance, particularly if developers seek a 24-hour operation, with smell of fuel, cooking and cleaning products permeating the nearby residential area.
Regan responded that the applicant isn’t currently seeking the 24-hour license, which would have to come from the Town Council, and Tannous responded that she expects that application to come.
Tannous also brought up the matter of violence, including a pair of stabbings at other late-night operations, as well as the danger from more traffic.
Members said it was neither fair for another gas station owner to speak of the well-regulated underground storage of gas as a potential bomb, as Tannous did, or to suggest that the violence elsewhere was because of the gas station/convenience store use.
Other residents on Feb. 9 also spoke against plans for the gas station and convenience store, but they were neighbors emphasizing the impacts of it on their quality of life and ability to sell their homes. Some of those concerns prompted members to postpone a vote until March as more research is done.
The board last week was considering a master plan review for a major commercial land development consisting of a single structure housing a gas station, restaurant and market, along with associated gas pumps, electric charging stations and overhang, as well as a recommendation to zoning regarding a special use permit for drive-thru use, and other items.
Civil engineer Phil Henry detailed the plans for a Neon store and gas station on five lots totaling 1.99 acres. The restaurant would go beyond what’s typically seen with gas station food, he said, with sandwiches and pizzas made in an oven, along with fresh fruit and other produce and convenience store items.
Members asked about various details of the plan, including buffers between neighbors and why there’s so much parking planned for the site. They learned that the eight planned electric charging stations must be maintained under an agreement with a third-party company, prompting Regan and others to offer concerns that this might be an additional use. The applicants said the project would not be feasible without that part of the project, as this is where the industry is heading, and they said they don’t believe this is an additional use but a complementary one.
Jason Adams, of McMahon Transportation and Engineers, said he expects most traffic to involve people who would be passing by anyway, for no significant impact in this already high-traffic area. The project is designed for safe vehicle movements onto and off of Mineral Spring Avenue, he said, with no adverse impact on nearby intersections.
Miriam Audette, of 10 Washakie Ave. abutting the project, also expressed concern about a future 24-hour operation. Despite applicants saying they’re going to abide by current ordinances, she said, nothing would prevent them from seeking a 24-hour license in the future.
Everything about this project is going to affect residents in the area, she said as her voice cracked, most of whom are older and retired, including lights, noise, and fumes from gas. Residents here aren’t rich but they take pride in their homes, she said, and this facility will be a scar on the neighborhood. She said the town is very focused on development, but not enough on taking neighbors into consideration. She said North Providence has too many convenience stores and gas stations as it is.
Regan again emphasized that the board doesn’t get to decide what is built, as each zone in town has its own allowed uses.
Audette also brought up concern over a rule she says is in place prohibiting federal housing loans if there are more than 10,000 gallons of fuel nearby.
Member Shane Piche took note of that assertion, saying he’d be concerned if it’s true. Representatives for the applicant then said they don’t believe there is any such prohibition because these tanks would be underground, but individual communities have passed their own restrictions. These tanks are very common and very safe, they said.
Officials said they’ll look into the matter before their next meeting.
Other residents also expressed concern about the project, particularly around traffic and neighborhood impacts.
Piche emphasized that the road known as “Miserable Spring Avenue” gets a “D” grade on traffic and that grade will remain no matter what the board does.
Piche said he is concerned about how far the project extends into the neighborhood, and will have more questions on that going forward. Though he and others took issue with the extra spaces behind the facility and the fact that the eight spaces for charging cars can’t be used by others, applicants said they need the rear parking spots for employee spaces and the eight front spaces are also non-negotiable.
Piche and Regan disagreed with the developer on the board’s authority to regulate use of the drive-thru window, with Piche saying the board has issued stipulations on many occasions restricting drive-thru use to end at 11 p.m.
Also at the Feb. 9 meeting, the board approved a preliminary plan for a replacement gas station and convenience store on the other side of BP gas at 1700 Mineral Spring Ave., a project that will see that intersection of Mineral Spring Avenue and Douglas Avenue cleaned up with other buildings torn down.
