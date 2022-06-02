Rhode Island is home to plenty of nostalgic memories of bygone attractions, but there are plenty of old-time activities still in play for late spring and summertime. Here are a few of our top choices:
Check out the Spring Lake Arcade
Both Spring Lake and the Spring Lake Arcade, in Burrillville, were temporarily closed for the 2021 season, but both have an opening Memorial Day weekend for 2022.
The Spring Lake Arcade is the oldest penny arcade in the U.S. First opening its doors in 1930, the arcade is an ode to the past. There are some contemporary games but most of the games are from the 1920s. Not all games can be played for pennies, some requiring nickels, dimes and even quarters.
There are still a few penny arcade businesses in operation, including Half Moon Arcade in New Hampshire, but the oldest goes to Spring Lake.
Also nestled in Glendale as part of that community’s number one attraction is the Spring Lake Beach facility where one can enjoy a day on 750 feet of beach or rent a boat. Included at the beach is the arcade but also a swim dock, food concessions, restrooms with outdoor showers and children’s slides into the water.
This year there will also be recreation activities for children. Anyone can take advantage of recreational activities through the Beach Shoppe to sign out equipment such as badminton, volleyball and hula-hoops.
There is also an opportunity to work there this summer as they are hiring seasonal full-time and part-time positions including certified lifeguards.
Daily admission for Burrillville residents is $4 per person, non-residents $7 per person.
More information about the beach and arcade hours can be found at burrillville.org.
Visit a diner
Old-school diners have made quite a comeback in Rhode Island, and more are expected to reopen in various locations in the not so distant future after they’re rehabbed.
Following pandemic closures, the “newest” of those diners, the Miss Lorraine Diner as the centerpiece of the Lorraine Mills, 560 Mineral Spring Ave. in Pawtucket, is back open.
Mill owner Jonathan Savage originally found the 1941 Worcester Streamliner Diner, one of only seven such diners left of the 25 originally made, rotting away in a field in Connecticut.
The dining car was once called Squeaks’s at another location, but had no freestanding sign or characteristic lettering on the body of the diner itself. The diner closed for business around 1997 only to be bought by Colin Strayer of Canada in September of 2003. Strayer moved it to a storage yard, where it remained until Savage purchased the diner eight years later. On Sept. 14, 2011, it arrived in Pawtucket, and it remained there for years largely untouched until Savage was able to get around to restoring it. It opened for the first time in modern times in January 2020, just as the pandemic was about to start.
The Miss Lorraine joined Pawtucket’s Modern Diner to make that city the state’s presumed diner capital, but there are a number of other diners still drawing customers across the area, including Cindy’s Diner in North Scituate and Patriots Diner in Woonsocket.
Take a trip to Rustic Drive-In
The Rustic Tri View Drive-In, 1195 Eddie Dowling Highway, opened on April 22 for its 71st year, outlasting every other area drive-in like it.
To purchase tickets, visit www.yourneighborhoodtheatre.com and choose Rustic Drive-In as the location. When parking in the lot, visitors will be placed according to their vehicle size, and purchasing the correct ticket is very important.
Bugs aren’t typically terrible here because it’s right next to a highway, by personal experience, but maybe still bring spray just in case. Blankets and snacks are also a must, and there are plenty of fun offerings at the Rustic’s food and ice cream stand.
Go antiquing
Smithfield and points west are home to great antique shopping, particularly on Main Street in Glocester, where antique stores line the main strip. Chepachet has an assortment of antiques at the Town Trader, the Old Stone Mill Antiques and Treasures, the Old Post Office Antiques, Country Cupboards and Sideways Down Antiques and Gallery, and the Village Barn Country Store and Antiques.
Brown and Hopkins Country Store is the oldest, continuously running store in the country, in operation since 1809, and features country wares, prints, textiles, accessories, gourmet specialties, candles and more.
In nearby Smithfield, Stillwater Antiques is a big draw.
