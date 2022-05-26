WOONSOCKET – A $312,500 acquisition grant from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will back the purchase of 1.37 acres of land next to Silvestri Pond to make room for improvements to the access road to Dionne Track in Cass Park.
State officials made the announcement of the grant, the next important step, said Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, in a series of improvements at Cass Park. The parcel targeted currently contains the former Ho Kong Restaurant on Cumberland Hill Road.
Woonsocket is fortunate to have a 60-acre park abutting its high school and career and technical center, said the mayor, where many communities are staring at developed parcels near their schools and trying to figure out how to acquire them for park space and then tear down buildings.
The city has remained vigilant in acquiring various sources of funding for the park to move forward with a concrete plan, said Baldelli-Hunt, and the intention here is to use the money in a way that moves that project forward.
If negotiations stall and the city ends up going a different direction than purchasing the Ho Kong property, officials would need to get approval from the RIDEM to shift the grant funding elsewhere, said the mayor. She said she planned to meet with the City Council to share details on the grant and negotiations.
“I think with the owners being reasonable and us being reasonable, we can come to a number that satisfies all sides,” she told The Breeze.
The City Council last December supported the city’s move to seek the grant funding for the purchase of the former Ho Kong restaurant and its surrounding parking lot, with up to a 50 percent match from the city. Matches for grants can often be done in the form of labor by city employees, said Baldelli-Hunt this week.
As mayor far more than as a former legislator, Baldelli-Hunt said she hears from constituents all the time on local projects that matter to them. She said she tries everything she can to act on those and move the projects forward. This particular project has received a tremendous amount of positive feedback, she said, and a major facelift is way overdue.
The city has “pecked away” at improvements to Cass Park using grants and other funding sources, said the mayor, including new basketball courts, benches, picnic tables, vegetation, building upgrades, a DPW-reconfigured parking lot paved and striped, new parking spaces, a new ADA bridge, a replaced walking bridge, demolition of an old warming hut, improvements to the banks of Cass Pond, and turning a small instructional league field into a new softball field, among others.
“We’ve made quite a bit of improvement already, but always knew that the main feature would be the most costly and the largest,” she said.
When they were building the softball field, she recalled how DPW Director Steve D’Agostino called to share the news of the plentiful quality gravel at the site and how it could be a resource to help pay for improvements. Though no backhoe is yet at the property, she said a lot of work has been done already toward selling the estimated 600,000 tons of gravel here, including testing the gravel, speaking with construction companies interested in buying it, applying to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, and completing engineering work. Baldelli-Hunt was expecting D’Agostino to present an update on the work to the council this week.
As previously reported, said Baldelli-Hunt, companies in an initial request for proposals weren’t interested in doing the digging themselves, but they are interested in buying the product after the city oversees excavation work. With all the federally-funded projects on the horizon, this is a perfect time for the gravel to be made available, she said, as there will be plenty of demand for it.
Stating that its "My way or the highway" on field development plans is not the way to garner support from city council members.
