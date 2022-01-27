WOONSOCKET – The city has hit a bump in the road related to a planned track and field development project at Cass Park.
Steven D’Agostino, public works director, provided the City Council on Monday with an update on a plan proposed last year to sell gravel at Cass Park to offset the cost of building a new track and field for Woonsocket High School. There are an estimated 600,000 tons of gravel available on the property, which is a valuable commodity, according to D’Agostino, particularly as infrastructure development plans spring up across the country.
Following a unanimous vote by the council last November, D’Agostino put out a request for proposals (RFP) for sale and extraction of the gravel. He received many interested responses, he reported to the City Council on Monday, but certain aspects of the work “were not well received by vendors.”
He said he realized after putting it out that it was “just filled with governmental challenges.” D’Agostino pulled the original RFP and resubmitted a second one, and says there are many interested parties if they “pursue it in a different direction” instead of having the job “heavy with up-front costs.”
D’Agostino said there’s a demand and appetite for the gravel, just not in the way the city set forth initially, and he blames himself for that. There are sometimes things put in an RFP that can hurt it, he noted.
One vendor was interested in 150,000 tons, which equates to about 107,000 cubic yards of gravel, or a quarter of the total deposit. While many vendors were interested in the full amount of gravel available, they were less interested in the costs of removal that the RFP stipulated, which included police supervision details and tree stripping. D’Agostino reported that many of them held the position of, “You load it, I’ll buy it.”
Councilor Jim Cournoyer expressed concerns at the cost of the field project as it stands, and whether or not one RFP would suffice if the city had to also complete the excavation before a vendor would accept the gravel.
“We have some equipment, but we’d probably have to hire someone to do that with an excavator,” he said.
Cournoyer also noted the risk of not finding a buyer for the remainder of gravel if the city excavates it and sells it to vendors in pieces, as well as other unknown and unknowable details down the line.
“I don’t know if it makes sense at some point to pivot and go back to the plan we had in 2017, when we had the Cass Park master plan,” he posited.
D’Agostino said there will be more information for the council at a later date, when he will be submitting a different approach to handling the gravel than the original RFP. He said he still believes that a gravel sale will be effective at mitigating the cost of the High School track and field development, which he will put forward at a council workshop along with engineering plans for the entire athletic complex site, costs of the project, and what he estimates the total gravel sale would yield.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt first announced plans in late 2020 to finance the relocation of the Woonsocket High School football field using the sale of gravel at Cass Park.
Cournoyer said he looks forward to the workshop, where they can get a better understanding of overall costs for the field project and how the city is “skinning this cat,” including stripping down the overburden and covering police details.
It may come down to completing more modest improvements of resurfacing Dionne Track and adding a synthetic field service, said Cournoyer, upgrades that would get the city most of the way there on what’s desired.
D’Agostino reminded councilors that the city could net some $1.6 million if 400,000 yards of gravel brings back $4 per yard. D’Agostino and Cournoyer agreed that even if materials don’t sell for that much, there’s a strong market for fill of all kinds, including for lower prices per yard.
