PAWTUCKET – Businesswoman Leslie Moore is continuing her all-out push to rejuvenate Main Street with perhaps her most creative venture yet.
The Green on Main, located in the Artéé Fabrics & Home building at 230 Main St. that Moore added to her downtown portfolio this fall, is intended to resemble a downtown park, complete with tables for eating or playing board games such as chess, and comfortable hanging chairs.
A total of 10 vendors will have permanent spaces here, but won’t be required to be open all the time. Food offerings will always be available, Moore told The Breeze, but the venture overall is intended to give a space for some of the businesses that can’t maintain regular hours, while adding life to Main Street.
Part of the issue at the Still on Main mini mall next door at 250 Main St. has been tenants who can’t maintain regular hours because they have other jobs, and this will give them a space with storage for when they’re not there. Some 25 business owners have expressed interest in a space, including artists and the owner of a children’s play space for booking parties.
In keeping with the goal of creating an outdoor downtown feel, she said, she wants to have an artist who can do portraits. Vendors will be chosen based on how they fit the goal of creating a great sense of place.
Other ventures by Moore and her business partners on Main Street include the Cornerstone Complex for Black arts and culture across the street, a new convenience store, also across Main Street, and the Block Scoop ice cream shop at the former Tavares & Sons News building at 30 High St.
Visitors will be able to get picnic baskets full of food or games and just hang out in a space with artificial grass and plenty of other features. The indoor park will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, with potential events on Sunday. Hanging string lights add to the ambiance at night.
The name and a mural out front pay homage to Victor Green, publisher of the Green Book.
Moore said she pictures families from the very busy Zabinsky Music Studio upstairs in the building hanging out here as they wait for classes to conclude, and she said her hope is that many other people will find respite here while supporting small business owners. Part of the goal is to add more life to the evenings in downtown Pawtucket, she said.
The hope, said Moore, is to have The Green on Main open before Christmas. The goal is for it to be a safe and welcoming space for families.
“We want it to feel relaxing and safe,” she said.
Moore said she’ll soon have another venture to announce in the Main Street area, this one geared more toward young professionals than families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.