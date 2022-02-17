Our Breeze team thought an edition focused on what businesses have done and continue to do to attract new employees and bring back business after the most difficult years they may ever experience would be a good way to help them toward those goals.
We tried to think outside the box a bit in talking to business owners and advocates with specific areas of expertise in industries most impacted during this time.
As mask mandates end and Rhode Island (again) strengthens in economic activity, we hope you as business owners and residents will find these stories useful and enlightening. We thought you deserved to read about what real people have faced and overcome in our communities.
Local companies need our support now more than ever both in finding new employees and getting people through the doors. We hope you’ll frequent one or more of the many advertisers in this section, and who knows, you might even find a new job with one of them.
-Ethan Shorey,
Editor, The Valley Breeze
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.