Gov. Dan McKee last month unveiled several significant proposals to help Rhode Island small businesses, including providing access to capital, helping reduce red tape, and improving the state’s business climate.
In his budget request to the General Assembly, McKee has included a separate small business article, which would do the following:
• Reduce the corporate minimum tax to $375.
• Eliminate the sunset provision for liquor to-go, permanently allowing restaurants and brewpubs to sell alcoholic beverages with take-out food. This bill was approved by the General Assembly last Thursday.
• Reform tangible taxes by allowing cities and towns to exempt a portion of business property from the tangible tax without seeking individual exemptions from the General Assembly.
• Reduce the interest rate on delinquent tax payments from 18 percent to 12 percent for non-trust fund taxes, bringing Rhode Island in line with Connecticut.
• Create the position of a taxpayer steward within the Rhode Island Division of Taxation.
• Provide an exemption from sales tax for the trade-in value of motorcycles.
• Establishes the Minority Small Business Support Initiative, with $10 million behind it.
• Allow home-based cottage food production for non-farmers.
• Expand the entity type of financial institutions that are eligible to apply for the Small Business Development Fund, a tax credit program adopted by the General Assembly in 2019.
• The proposal also includes a legislative package to simplify the process of doing business in R.I. by reducing outdated and outmoded laws still on the books in the state.
Here are some other resources The Breeze compiled from various sources:
• Free virtual courses to help workers upskill, reskill
RI Bio has teamed up with the University of Rhode Island Pharmaceutical Development Institute and Skills for Rhode Island’s Future to offer free, virtual training in biotechnology, followed by job search coaching.
Two online courses, Intro to Biotech and Developing Lab Skills, help participants get on the path to a future-proof career in biotechnology. Designed to help workers displaced by COVID-19 find new careers, as well as help returning veterans and the unemployed, courses began in January and run through May 1. Both are self-paced and generally take about two weeks to complete.
Find out more by visiting ri-bio.org/IntroBiotech
• Investment tax credit
R.I. law provides for a 10 percent investment tax credit, which may be applied toward the R.I. business corporation tax and the personal income tax. The credit is available to employers classified in manufacturing, wholesale trade, finance, insurance, real estate and selected services industries. To be eligible for the credit, the employer must be paying above average wages or investing significantly in employee training. In addition, more than half of the revenue of non-manufacturing firms must come from out-of-state sales or sales to the federal government.
• CCRI workforce partnerships
The Community College of Rhode Island’s Division of Workforce Partnerships is committed to delivering training that readies Rhode Islanders for the jobs of tomorrow. Workforce training funding is available for many of these programs, so some training may be free.
Many courses have moved online. For more, visit www.ccri.edu/workforce/workforce/employersolutions/virtualcourses.html.
• One-stop website
EmployRI.org is a state website with one-stop resources on everything from available jobs to support services. It has guidance on hosting a virtual job fair for your business, job boards to post to, and advanced-filter candidate searches.
• Fresh round of grants for small businesses
At the close of January, Gov. Dan McKee announced a $12.5 million grant program to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The program, part of McKee’s Rhode Island Rebounds down payment initiative, provides direct financial supports of $2,500 or $5,000 to qualifying small businesses meeting eligibility and need criteria. The initial application phase opened Feb. 1, with applications accepted through Feb. 15. After the initial application period, the program may reopen if funds remain. If the program is oversubscribed before the end of the initial application period, applications will be prioritized based on various factors. Visit www.commerceri.com/RIRebounds for updates.
