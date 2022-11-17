Candlelight Stroll

Sacha Hummel at Glitz.

SCITUATE – Get your fill of the holiday ambiance by shopping at the 22nd annual North Scituate Village Candlelight Stroll, to be held this year Dec. 2-3 under the historic lights of Main Street in Scituate.

The stroll runs from 3 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday, ending at 8 p.m. each day.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.