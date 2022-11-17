SCITUATE – Get your fill of the holiday ambiance by shopping at the 22nd annual North Scituate Village Candlelight Stroll, to be held this year Dec. 2-3 under the historic lights of Main Street in Scituate.
The stroll runs from 3 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday, ending at 8 p.m. each day.
On Dec. 2, the stroll will feature Santa Claus at the Gazebo for people to share their Christmas lists, and Mrs. Claus will read books at the North Scituate Library.
Saturday will feature the “joyful music of the season” performed by local performers at the Congregational Church, said Sacha Hummel of the North Scituate Village Business Association and the Scituate Villages Community Collaborative, which hosts the event.
The Italian Christmas witch, La Befana, will also make appearances throughout the weekend, according to Hummel. Comfort dogs will be on hand throughout the weekend to provide puppy kisses and hugs via Dog On It, a nonprofit dog activity center.
Hummel said the stroll started with the “humble beginnings” of wanting people to come to visit the village and stores. He said it grew every year until it became the weekend shopping event filled with Christmas cheer that it is now. Though it began with candlelit windows, Hummel said the shopping experience is safer with electric lights.
“It’s a town-wide production,” Hummel said.
Participating shops also feature their holiday decorations, carolers, and refreshments, Hummel said, adding to expect hot cocoa, cider and other treats.
Hummel said businesses will be open late and offering promotions, discounts and other specials throughout the shopping weekend. So far, participating stores include Bewitched of Scituate, Bittersweet and Ivy, and Glitz, and Hummel said more will be added to the list as the event approaches.
Hummel said a full list of participating locations will be available on the NSVBA Facebook page.
At his store, Glitz of Scituate, shoppers can find something for anyone at the curated thrift store featuring new and used items.
Glitz features faux furs, sparkling jewelry, handmade purses, feathered hats, cat clocks, and more, said Hummel.
Bittersweet and Ivy is a boutique featuring candles, soaps, household wares, country decor and fashionable clothing and more.
Bewitched of Scituate has anything for the little witch in one’s life, with fresh herbs for teas, tarot, readings, clothing, stones, jewelry and more.
“If all this shopping leaves you hungry, stop by at one of our food trucks for a little pick-me-up,” Hummel said.
Food trucks include a barbecue truck and donut truck, he said.
If shoppers would like to give back, Hummel said the Scituate Police Department will be there both nights for the “Stuff-a-Cruiser” toy drive. Hummel said all participating stores are also accepting donations for heating assistance to local Scituate residents.
