PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket was made aware of a local management pricing change decision in regard to the Blackstone Valley Transfer Station which resulted in residents being charged at a commercial level for waste dumping on Wednesday, August 17 and Thursday, August 18.
This action was not approved by the city nor the corporate management of Waste Connections, states a news release. The issue has been addressed and was worked out between the city’s director of public works and the upper management at Waste Connections.
“The Department of Public Works has worked through this issue with regional management and reestablished the rates for residents meaning all residents will only be charged the normal residential rate for dumping,” Public Works Director David Clemente stated. “I want to thank my Public Works team and all of the City Councilors who made this a priority to address.”
As a result of pricing changes through local management at Waste Connections, residents were being charged at a commercial level. We apologize for any inconvenience for the overcharge, and it is being handled by the Department of Public Works, stated the release.
Residents of the city of Pawtucket who used the transfer station on Wednesday or Thursday of last week, and are able to provide a receipt to the Department of Public Works, may be eligible for reimbursement of the difference of the two rates from the commercial rate to the resident rate.
Please contact dpw@pawtucketri.com, call 401-728-0500 ext. 233, or visit the Department of Public Works with copies of receipts and personal information in order to be eligible for reimbursement or for any questions.
