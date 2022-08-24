PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket was made aware of a local management pricing change decision in regard to the Blackstone Valley Transfer Station which resulted in residents being charged at a commercial level for waste dumping on Wednesday, August 17 and Thursday, August 18.

This action was not approved by the city nor the corporate management of Waste Connections, states a news release. The issue has been addressed and was worked out between the city’s director of public works and the upper management at Waste Connections.

