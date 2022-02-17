LINCOLN – The “semi-soft” insurance market in Rhode Island has hardened up over the past two years, says Peter Lawrence, of the Lawrence Insurance Agency in Lincoln.
Insurance companies had been dropping prices just to get people in the door, he said, but he’s not seeing that now, especially when there’s a situation involving some risk, such as a carpenter or roofer working several stories off the ground.
“There’s no price war anymore,” said the U.S. Army veteran on a trend seeing higher rates for lesser coverage.
One issue in the industry has been a lack of coverage for businesses that have been shut down by the pandemic, said Lawrence. Eventually, he said, he expects the industry to change on it, but such moves often occur at a snail’s pace.
While Lawrence was personally not impacted much by the pandemic on the insurance side of his business, his indoor sports training company in Seekonk, Mass., took a beating, with a 56,000-square-foot building and “bills just as large as the square footage.”
“We got our doors blown off,” he said. “We’re just crawling out of it starting right now.”
Thank god, he said, that half of his loan for that business is with the FDA, which immediately forgave $6,000 in monthly payments.
Rhode Island is a “gray state,” where what’s right and wrong is often skewed, said Lawrence. People who were running cash businesses in “beating the tax man,” with no track record on paper establishing that they were doing things the right way, got hammered on relief packages, while those who were doing things the right way, including filing proper W2 forms, received significantly higher relief packages.
Again speaking from personal experience, he said his Lincoln business, which had a track record starting in 2008, was eligible for significantly more assistance than the one in Seekonk, which is substantially larger but had only been in business for two years.
“I can tell it from both sides based on my own personal experience as to what went down,” he said.
Rhode Island is a tough place for insurance, said Lawrence, with a significant amount of insurance fraud beating up carriers and often forcing them to leave the state. Personal injury attorneys, as seen on billboards along the highway with such pitches as “I’d slip and fall for you” for Valentine’s Day, add to the problem.
As a result, said Lawrence, he could be paying about half of the $1,400 in insurance he pays on his current vehicle if he decided to move out west. Those costs are with having excellent credit and no losses, he said.
