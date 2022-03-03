LINCOLN – Lincoln officials say they’d be happy to help out in addressing issues with misbehaving youth at the Lincoln Commons.
Someone claiming to be security supervisor at the mall informed residents through social media that management has asked them not to allow any unsupervised teens to hang out at the mall unless actively going to the movies or arcade/bowling alley.
“We are sorry it has come to this, but unfortunately the kids that misbehave have ruined it for the ones that do,” posted Chez Dabir, of RIBI Security, citing issues with destruction of property, young men in the women’s bathrooms with young women, and eggs being thrown inside the mall and at vehicles.
Dabir posted a series of pictures of the destruction, including overturned plants, lights pulled from the ceiling, and eggs splattered on windows. He asked that the announcement be shared widely, saying many of the young people involved also seem to be from Smithfield and Cumberland.
Business owners in the mall confirmed the issues.
Town Administrator Phil Gould checked in with police this week on reports from the mall and found three recent incidents, including a juvenile arrested on Feb. 11 for trespassing after refusing to leave at security’s request.
Two other incidents involved individuals who were gone on arrival or could not be identified.
Here are the specifics from the three incidents, as found in the police log:
• On Feb. 11, security was called for juveniles throwing rocks at a car, but no juvenile was found matching description.
• Also on Feb. 11, security called about juveniles on premises, and one teen was arrested for trespassing.
• On Feb. 12, security had a problem with people not leaving the movie theater. But they were gone prior to police arrival.
