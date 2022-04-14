LINCOLN – By the end of the month, the Lincoln High School Building Committee is looking to hire a design/build company to lead construction on the new physical education center at LHS.
The committee recently hired Downes Construction Co. as Owner’s Project Manager to help oversee the design and construction process. The company’s first task as OPM has been preparing a Request for Proposals for a construction company.
Bids are due on April 26. The committee was set to do a walk-through at LHS with companies interested in the job to go over the specifications and goals for the project. The tour will mostly focus on the gymnasium area, so potential bidders can gain a better understanding of the school department’s needs for the new building.
One question up in the air is whether the new building could be attached to the high school, or if it needs to stand alone. Committee members expressed concerns that they’ll become ineligible for reimbursement on the project if the athletic center is an extension of LHS.
They also questioned whether a connector could be built between the school and the physical education center.
The request for proposals notes that the winning company will need to address the future of the LHS throwing pit in its plans. Depending on the location of the building, the throwing field will need to be moved and reconstructed elsewhere.
While that issue needs to be addressed, building committee members were worried about spending too much money relocating the throwing field, leaving less money for the actual facility.
This Friday will be the last day for bidders to ask questions before submitting their proposals. Members of the Building Committee agreed to pick up the bid packets from Town Hall on April 27, so they can be reviewed ahead of the committee’s April 28 meeting.
On the 28th, the committee will sit down to rank the top companies based on a variety of metrics, including the company’s draft proposals and cost estimates. The top three candidates are set to be interviewed in early May.
School committee urges support of statewide construction referendum
Members of the Lincoln School Committee voiced their support on Monday for Senate Bill 2596, a referendum for statewide school capital projects.
School Committee member Mario Carreno explained that the General Assembly and governor’s office are looking to expand bonuses to help pay for school construction projects.
The School Department has been in conversations with the town about establishing a revolving fund for capital projects, with seed money coming from the sale of the former Fairlawn Elementary School and reimbursements on the Lincoln High School renovation.
“These bonuses are critical, because if we can achieve three, we’ll be able to fund our entire five-year plan of over $20 million in improvements with just the sale of Fairlawn,” he said. “I think this is a great plan for Rhode Island and for Lincoln.”
