PAWTUCKET – Carl Sahady and Pawtucket-based Diamond Cleaners lost a soul-crushing 80 percent of business during the height of the pandemic.
“It was unbelievable,” he said of watching nearly every cause for business dry up, from weddings and events to office meetings. “It’s hard to describe.”
The state was going to shut Diamond Cleaners and other dry-cleaners down completely until he questioned who would take care of uniforms for doctors, police and other essential workers, and that the heat from the machines would destroy anything in its path.
“Nobody knew where it was coming from or how it was transmitted,” he said of thoughts surrounding COVID-19 at the time.
Restaurants were able to pivot to takeout, and other types of businesses were also able to find niches to get them through, but there are limited options for a dry-cleaning business when people know they’re not going to leave the house.
“We did a lot of comforters, area rugs, things we never focused on,” she said. “You dig up every rock you can to find the gold. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”
Sahady said that despite all the struggles, with four people laid off, he and his small staff tried to stay focused on helping others. The industry organization they’re part of tried to put together a joint initiative to help people who were down and out during the pandemic, but when few cleaners participated, he decided to move on it anyway, offering to clean an outfit or suit for free for anyone preparing for a job interview.
The response since that decision in the spring of 2020 has been fantastic, said Sahady, sometimes more from those who didn’t take advantage of the offer but saw what they were doing. The hope, he said, is that people will remember Diamond Cleaners later on and become a customer, but they’re happy to help either way.
The free cleaning for job interviews offer is now a permanent fixture at Diamond Cleaners, located at 681 Beverage Hill Ave. in Pawtucket.
Sahady said Diamond Cleaners has been blessed over 28 years of business, and they’re happy to take care of people in any way they can. Most people seem ashamed to ask for the free service, he said, but they shouldn’t be. If you look good and feel good, you present yourself well, he said, and there’s no price to put on that, particularly during these hard times.
Diamond Cleaners has always tried to give back, including through efforts to clean prom gowns for free for those less fortunate.
Sahady said he’s eternally grateful for those who helped sustain Diamond Cleaners with pickup and delivery service, which is the bulk of what they do.
“It’s been a roller-coaster,” he said.
Diamond Cleaners is now down about 20 percent in business from 2019, still struggling as the companies it traditionally relied on for business in Providence have stuck with remote work and numerous spaces remain empty.
“Going forward, that’s still going to have an impact,” he said, but who knows, at least people know they have to look good from the waist up.
Many people do seem to be tiring of Zoom calls and want to get back into the office and interacting with people, he said, so who knows where this will all shake out. Hopefully, he said, as people are vaccinated and boosted and watching what they’re doing, life can get back to some semblance of normal.
