Labor of love

Victor Avelar, inventor of the VelaRosa candle diffuser.

LINCOLN – For those who have ever had the nagging feeling that they left a candle lit after leaving home, the VelaRosa candle fragrance diffuser, created by Lincoln resident and Pawtucket native Victor Avelar through extensive trial and error, might be the answer.

Avelar, with support from his wife Christine, has invested his heart, soul and a whole lot of money into a venture he’s very proud of: development of his e-commerce retailer and manufacturer VelaRosa’s new candle fragrance diffuser. This is a new way to make one’s home fragrant and to do it safely, he said.

