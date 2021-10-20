NORTH PROVIDENCE – As other communities plan re-foresting initiatives and seek grants to bring back tree canopies, North Providence still isn’t doing much on that front.
Asked again about the issue this week 10 months after a story on the lack of such efforts locally, Mayor Charles Lombardi said officials have discussed what might be done on such an effort.
He responded to a Breeze question on the topic by saying that now that many of the town’s other issues are resolved, officials could now work on bringing back trees to replace the many that have been lost in recent years.
On the fact that there hasn’t been a real advocate pushing for replanting of trees in town since Roland Mergener died in 2011, Lombardi said it’s hard to replace what was lost with someone like Mergener.
The mayor did say that officials have been prioritizing added trees as part of the approval process for new developments, including new large commercial plazas now coming to 1601 Mineral Spring Ave. and 1998 Mineral Spring Ave. He said they’ve pushed to have more greenery planted as close to the street as possible to enhance the overall look of Mineral Spring Avenue.
In November 2019, The Breeze reported that officials had approved Anthony Manzo’s seven-unit project at 1998 Mineral Spring Ave. after pushing for a better plan, including an improved look for a smaller building and enhanced landscaping.
Manzo agreed at the time to a better mix of shrubs and trees, similar to the former public safety complex nearby, as well as a sidewalk on Central Avenue for pedestrians. Islands with plantings grew to twice the size as originally proposed.
While town code only requires 3,000 square feet of plantings, revised plans called for 12,000 square feet of green space.
In the multi-building commercial development planned at 1601 Mineral Spring Ave., the footprint of the buildings was reduced earlier this year in part to add more green space in response to town officials’ concerns. That project will bring greenery to a blighted property where trees are scarce.
A Breeze story in January detailed how the town hadn’t undertaken a major tree-planting initiative since a 50-tree project near Birchwood Middle School in 2010. Longtime Tree Warden Fayette Amsden said then that his part-time work mostly involved inspecting trees to decide whether they should come down due to their condition posing a hazard. Vendor Northeastern Tree is brought in to take down such dead trees located on town property, he said.
In May, Ricci Middle School hosted a grant-funded planting of 50 trees, and there have been a few other small-scale planting efforts over the years.
Neighboring Pawtucket is currently seeing a tree restoration effort coordinated by the Pawtucket Foundation in that city’s downtown, Woonsocket has been running a grant-funded program to help residents plant new trees, and Cumberland is part of a national re-forestry initiative in the Valley Falls section of that town, with officials citing the many environmental and economic benefits of planting new trees in areas that have lost them.
Officials in all three communities have blamed the loss of trees on a combination of drought, insects and storms in recent years.
Amsden, who acknowledged in January that no one had really taken up the cause of advocating for new trees in North Providence since his friend Mergener died, said at the time that he would be willing to help with a town replanting initiative as part of his limited work schedule.
Healthy tree covers are credited with bringing about lower temperatures in neighborhoods, reducing pollution, lowering exposure to the sun, and overall contributing to the look and feel of an area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.