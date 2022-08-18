CUMBERLAND – Prolific Cumberland developer and businessman Jason Macari, responsible for the redone Berkeley Mill and the 1 Angell Road site containing the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, among others, is closing this week on the purchase of landmark Phantom Farms.

Macari, who lives near the farm at 2920 Diamond Hill Road, said the ultimate goal for him and his wife, Martha Anne, is to maintain what’s here and then build on it and make it nicer, “growing a nice destination in town” during the fall and all year.

Tom Ward
Tom Ward

Congratulations, Kerri, and thank you for maintaining the gem that is Phantom Farms. And my thanks to you and Bob Geddes for building such a beautiful new "coffee room" there. To the Macaris, my congratulations and best wishes for the years ahead. Carol and I look forward to the new features planned, and sharing them with our grandchildren. And not to be pushy, but three words: "Easter Egg Hunt." Maybe that can find its way back in time.

And thank you to the Macaris for ALL they are doing for the town. We're indebted to your vision and work here.

MyNewName
MyNewName

"Equipment for hayrides and a full-blown fall experience is a bit rundown and probably won’t be operational for this fall"

Can this equipment be rented for one year?

Jean Luc
Jean Luc

Kerri, if you are reading this, just know how much we all appreciate what you have done with the place! You took a small farm stand and turned it into a wonderful place for people to gather for coffee, pastries, and buying flowers and fall supplies. Oh how I love it there. I am praying that the new owners do not build it up too much and lose the charm that has been developed so carefully.

