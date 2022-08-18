CUMBERLAND – Prolific Cumberland developer and businessman Jason Macari, responsible for the redone Berkeley Mill and the 1 Angell Road site containing the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, among others, is closing this week on the purchase of landmark Phantom Farms.
Macari, who lives near the farm at 2920 Diamond Hill Road, said the ultimate goal for him and his wife, Martha Anne, is to maintain what’s here and then build on it and make it nicer, “growing a nice destination in town” during the fall and all year.
Owner Kerri Stenovitch has done a great job improving on what she purchased, he said, and he envisions continuing that progress, including expanding on the building itself with a larger gift shop, expanded full-service café, and a “real, honest garden center.”
“I always saw it as a town treasure just like the mill that no one ever really invested in,” he said. “I want it to be special.”
Eventually, he told The Breeze, he would also love to create a seasonal outdoor restaurant/grill out back, where the cider press is currently located in a separate building. He said he would love to open up the cider operation for the public to be able to view, similar to what is done at The Big Apple in Wrentham, Mass.
The Macaris will be planting more trees as part of an effort to emphasize what the orchard has to offer and better promote pick-your-own apples at the 14-acre farm.
Macari concedes that he’s a bit of a novice when it comes to this business, but Stenovitch will stay on for a year and be full-time through the end of the season to “make sure we don’t screw it up.” They’ve also hired Hillary Williamson, who runs Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, as general manager.
As Macari sees it, Stenovitch made some improvements on what she inherited from former owner John Hunt, and he plans to build on those improvements at a farm that is currently quite underutilized. Equipment for hayrides and a full-blown fall experience is a bit rundown and probably won’t be operational for this fall, he said, but everything will be fully in gear for fall 2023.
“Our first priority is to keep it going as is and get it transferred into our hands without screwing it up,” he said prior to this week’s closing. Then they’ll begin layering in improvements, starting with a local architect, Greg Snyder, who will plan out expansion plans that make sense to go to the town with for approvals.
Passersby this week can see that Macari is serious about improvements, with the stone wall out front being completely rebuilt.
Everything produced at Phantom Farms is sold on premises, said Macari, with apples ground up into a slurry and then pressed into stainless steel tanks out back to make the cider. Much of his plan revolves around bringing people down to that part of the farm instead of everything being centered on the roadway. The outdoor restaurant would feature music and maybe even a hard cider for sale, he told The Breeze.
One of the top priorities, said Macari, will be to make sure Phantom Farms maintains competitive pricing with other farms, which by their experiential nature are going to be more expensive than other sellers, he said. He said he plans to do a lot in the area of marketing, including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts. They’ll also be adding a new website.
Macari said he and his wife are committed to the town and plan to continue investing here. He said he loves what he does and couldn’t help himself when he saw an opportunity such as this.
“I’m super excited about Phantom Farms. It’s a really beautiful farm, and I feel blessed to be able to get involved with it, make it better for everyone involved,” he said.
He said there’s a strong community around the farm, with lots of regulars, many who have come up to him in recent days after learning that he is buying the farm and giving their two cents on what they want to see or what he should or shouldn’t do with it. He said he’s “absolutely open to” all suggestions.
Many of the trees here are aging out now, and Macari plans to add new trees next spring. Stenovitch had begun the transition to dense farming, where trees are planted close together to more resemble grape vines rather than the traditional old apple farm, and that trend will continue, adding to the eight or 10 rows already completed. The benefits, said Macari, are that growing and pruning and care of the trees, and ultimately the harvest and pick-your-own offerings, are all super easy and everything is more efficient, with far more apples produced per acre.
When planting apple trees, said Macari, one is really planting for the next generation, with the care of today affecting the health of future crops.
Congratulations, Kerri, and thank you for maintaining the gem that is Phantom Farms. And my thanks to you and Bob Geddes for building such a beautiful new "coffee room" there. To the Macaris, my congratulations and best wishes for the years ahead. Carol and I look forward to the new features planned, and sharing them with our grandchildren. And not to be pushy, but three words: "Easter Egg Hunt." Maybe that can find its way back in time.
And thank you to the Macaris for ALL they are doing for the town. We're indebted to your vision and work here.
"Equipment for hayrides and a full-blown fall experience is a bit rundown and probably won’t be operational for this fall"
Can this equipment be rented for one year?
Kerri, if you are reading this, just know how much we all appreciate what you have done with the place! You took a small farm stand and turned it into a wonderful place for people to gather for coffee, pastries, and buying flowers and fall supplies. Oh how I love it there. I am praying that the new owners do not build it up too much and lose the charm that has been developed so carefully.
