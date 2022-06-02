NORTH PROVIDENCE – Finding a deal on your favorite seafood this summer will likely be quite a bit more difficult, as numerous factors continue to lead to fluctuating, and often rising, costs.
Mark Castelli, owner of Captain’s Catch Seafood in North Providence, who first opened the store a year out of college in 1982, says he’s seen it all.
Everything right now is “up but stable,” he told The Breeze in mid-May, with not much going down in price. Seafood prices are all about supply and demand, he said, and there are innumerable pressures and factors in the market that make it tough to navigate, from intense regulation to weather challenges such as wind and rain.
Tell him what the stock market will do this summer and he’ll tell you what seafood prices will do, said Castelli. If those on the boats catch a lot, the price goes down. If they don’t, the price goes up.
During the pandemic, he said, with lockdowns and closed ports, there was little or no fishing for a long time and very limited supply. Supply and demand comes down to who’s going to pay the most for the product.
Castelli said he’s currently debating whether to spend $1,050 on a case of king crab that was previously $200 per case.
“I haven’t decided,” he said of the purchase that would likely have him charging customers $75 per pound.
Lobster prices get bad no matter what’s going on, he said, and every year lobsters become very scarce and very pricey in winter, this year jumping to $20 per pound. Lobster prices were starting to drop as of mid-May, he said, going down by about $4, and he was hoping for a further drop before his next buy. Believe it or not, he said, he makes more money when prices are lower, and there is no joy in passing along costs to the customer.
Weather factors causing recent chaos in the market included days of strong winds keeping fishing vessels at the dock and a half-inch of rain keeping shellfish beds closed, said Castelli.
“The wind is ridiculous,” he said.
As with many products, there are A, B, C and D grades of seafood, he said, and he won’t deal with anything but an A grade, sticking to his company’s mantras of quality, shelf life, and service. One of the last independent fish sellers, he said, Captain’s Catch staff works every day (seven days) to the best they can.
Another local spot to purchase a fresh catch is Wilfred’s Seafood Inc., 805 Cumberland Hill Road in Woonsocket.
In owner Gary Machowski’s 43 years in the business, he said he has never seen prices this high, and he said it’s all related to the price of diesel fuel and higher overall costs.
“I hope that somebody allows us to utilize fuel again,” he said.
The seafood industry is short on lobsters, but Machowski said lobster boats run on diesel fuel, and diesel is up to $6 per gallon. He said shifting dynamics in the ocean brought on by climate change are contributing to fewer lobsters overall.
His top-selling seafood, Machowski said, has always been cod and haddock, but with summer coming, many people opt to grill and would rather grill fish such as swordfish, salmon and tuna. Swordfish has gone up from $8 to $10 per pound, while wholesale salmon is at $11 per pound (as of early May). Steamers may become a delicacy, he said, at $8 per pound.
Machowski said a slow emergence from the pandemic is supposed to offer a good sign, but climbing prices are getting scary.
“It’s crazy,” he said. “During the pandemic, at least supply came to seafood markets and prices were better. I’ve never been so confused and frustrated.”
Machowski said he is trying to continue to help out customers’ wallets by maintaining Wilfrid’s punch card, where they can buy 12 and get one free.
Weekly specials continue to be popular, he said.
Asked if seafood prices are helped by Rhode Island being the Ocean State, Castelli said anyone can answer that question for themselves by going to Point Judith to see what’s being offloaded at the docks. “Nothing,” he said, and what’s coming in is often being shipped overseas. The entire market is impacted by regulation and other factors, he said. People have strict rules on where they can fish, how they can fish, and how many pounds they can take in.
Bass love to eat baby lobsters, but there are fewer lobsters. Who is going to put a lot into catching bass if they’re limited to catching only one, he said.
Asked if people should expect many deals this summer, Castelli said he always tells people that his product is for sale, not on sale. Lower quality seafood is on sale, he said, but he’s all about quality, consistency, and comparably priced product.
“I can’t predict availability,” he said.
