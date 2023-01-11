NORTH PROVIDENCE – Though no final determination has been made on what will happen with the former public safety complex property at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave., it appears that sentiment may be starting to shift toward the project initially proposed by developer Douglas Construction.
Town Councilor Mario Martone, who has been part of ongoing discussions with the developer alongside Mayor Charles Lombardi, told The Breeze this week that he really likes working with this company and the people behind it, particularly because they’re local, they don’t tend to invest in properties and then offload them, and the projects they’ve done have generally gone well.
Martone said he understands the hesitation regarding the self-storage use.
“I don’t think it’s the sexiest use for the property, however, I’m not necessarily totally opposed to the idea,” he said.
There are a number of factors driving his thinking, said Martone, including that a self-storage facility, which would be located behind a pair of anchor commercial/retail properties on the Mineral Spring side of the property, requires minimal services from the town. The difference between that use and, say, apartments, “is astronomical,” he said.
Martone said he also believes a proposal for a hotel is unrealistic and would also require services “much more significant than self-storage.”
Martone said he’s trying to get down to the true reasons there has been opposition to the project to this point. One of the issues cited has been traffic, he said, but his tours of other similar properties has shown them to have very little traffic, particularly compared to a hotel, apartments, or even a recreation center.
He said he likes the idea of an indoor recreation center, but just doesn’t believe the footprint is there for the significant parking needs it would require.
“That parcel is a big one, but I don’t think it’s big enough,” he said.
The councilor said he’s open to alternatives, but his issue to this point, despite many months of talks, is that there have still been no realistic ones offered.
“I’m certainly open to other ideas, but I haven’t heard any real viable ones yet,” he said.
Also to be considered is that market conditions aren’t ideal right now for borrowing, he said, and even if the town had the “world’s greatest plan” for the vacant property, he’s not sure it would be practical logistically.
Another factor, said Martone, is that the proposed height of the storage facility is allowable without special permission. He said he believes the building would be hidden somewhat by everything in front of it.
All other things considered, added Martone, the town also wants to avoid potential litigation over the property, which has been in an active purchase and sale agreement for more than $2 million for some time. This is a sale to a private owner, he said, and officials can’t expect them to pursue ideas that don’t make sense to them financially.
He said he likes to look at issues from all angles, and has an open mind about any idea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.